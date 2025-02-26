Must-Try Honey-Infused Skincare Products

Some skincare ingredients sound like they belong in a science lab (like hyaluronic acid and snail mucin ), while others are likely gathering dust at the back of your kitchen cupboard. Honey falls into the latter category.

Aside from honey’s role as a delicious toast-topper or a sweet addition to tea, honey has been a skincare ingredient for centuries, dating as far back as the Ancient Egyptians. Cleopatra herself, once the Queen of Egypt, is said to have mixed honey and milk for her legendary beauty baths.

Africans also caught on to the numerous benefits of honey early and have been adding them to the famous African black soaps, which contain cocoa pods, shea butter, coconut oil, palm kernel oil, aloe vera, and of course, honey.

Fast-forward to today, and honey remains a star ingredient in skincare, appearing in everything from hydrating masks to acne-fighting serums. But what makes this golden nectar so special? Let’s break it down.

What is Honey’s Role in Skincare?

Contrary to popular belief, honey is more than just a sugary treat. It is a supersaturated solution packed with fructose, glucose, amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and antioxidants. It is a natural humectant which means it draws moisture into the skin, which makes it great for hydration.

But honey’s real superpower lies in its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Have you ever noticed how honey never spoils? That’s because it contains natural preservatives like hydrogen peroxide and flavonoids that help kill bacteria. Which is why it is particularly effective for treating acne-prone skin.

Medical-grade honey is even used in wound healing and treating skin conditions such as psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and diaper rash. It soothes, repairs, and protects the skin, all while giving it a youthful look.

The Different Types of Honey in Skincare

Different varieties of honey offer various benefits, and skincare brands have taken note. Here are the key types of honey you might find in your favourite products:

1. Raw Honey: Unprocessed and packed with natural enzymes, raw honey is the most potent form. It’s deeply nourishing, soothing, and antibacterial, making it perfect for DIY face masks.

2. Manuka Honey: The gold standard in skincare, Manuka honey, hails from New Zealand and contains high levels of methylglyoxal. It is specifically made by honeybees and has a higher sugar content than other types of honey. Manuka honey also contains vitamins, zinc, and potassium, and it is highly effective for wound healing, acne treatment, and soothing inflammation. 3. Honey Extract: A lighter version of honey that maintains its hydrating and soothing properties while being easier to formulate into serums and creams. 4. Propolis: Sometimes called ‘bee glue,’ propolis is a resin-like substance that bees use to seal their hives to keep them together and prevent the visit of bacteria and fungi. It has powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It’s a great ingredient for combating acne and preventing premature ageing caused by UV exposure. You’ll find it in many Korean Beauty products as they have tapped into the benefits of this skincare ingredient.

5. Royal Jelly: A creamy substance produced by worker bees, royal jelly is rich in amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. Consumed exclusively by the queen bee, royal jelly contains proteins, peptides, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that boost the skin’s health in every way.

Must-Try Honey-Infused Skincare Products

If you’d rather leave the DIY honey masks to Cleopatra and try ready-made products that contain different types of honey as well as other ingredients that further increase its effectiveness, here are some of the best honey-based skincare for your skin:

COSRX Propolis Synergy Toner

Made with 72.6% propolis extract and 10% honey extract, this toner hydrates, soothes irritation, and gives your skin a glazed doughnut glow. It is brimming with propolis extract, a bee-derived ingredient that boosts skin elasticity and soothes irritation. The slightly watery/runny texture sinks into the skin quickly but leaves it feeling plump, refreshed, and hydrated.

In addition, it contains glycerin and panthenol, which are known for nourishing the skin barrier and maintaining healthy skin. This toner is also non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog your pores or cause you to have any more breakouts. This COSRX Propolis Synergy Toner is one of the best skin barrier toners there is in the market. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Customer review: “ If you have an oily sensitive acne prone skin then this toner would just be perfect. I’ve been using it in my routine whenever I flare up and my skin loves it.”

Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer

Farmacy Beauty is a skincare brand known for its honey-infused products, which have reached icon status and are super popular on social media. Their Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturiser is a rich, nourishing cream that combines honey, ceramides, and shea butter to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier deeply. Dry skin will drink this up!

Also, propolis and royal jelly extracts give it an extra soothing touch, so people with sensitive or dehydrated skin can also use it. This moisturizer is the ultimate skin-quenching treat, and sunflower seed oil and fig fruit extract add nourishment. Although it is quite pricey, it is sold out almost everywhere, which speaks for itself. Price: ₦112,000. Where To Buy: Shop Skincare Plug .

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum: Propolis + Niacinamide

Beauty of Joseon, a popular Korean beauty brand, has created this cult-favourite serum that contains propolis extract and niacinamide to brighten skin, regulate oil production, soothe, and clear breakouts.

This serum hydrates, soothes, and brightens acne-prone and inflamed skin. Its inclusion of tea tree extract and BHA (beta-hydroxy acids) makes it a great product for controlling excess oil and refining pores. If you struggle with breakouts but still want a dewy glow, this is the one to try. Price: ₦17,015. Where to Buy: Shop Hermosamart .

Beauty of Joseon Ground Rice and Honey Glow Mask

Another Beauty of Joseon product, this Ground Rice and Honey Glow Mask, is a luxurious mask that gently exfoliates, hydrates, and brightens the skin. It is made with ingredients like Kaolin clay that absorbs excess oil and honey which works its anti-inflammatory magic to calm redness.

It also contains Fermented makgeolli lees and rice hull powder, which gently buff away dead skin cells and reveal a smoother, brighter complexion over time. It is great for a weekly skin reset. Price: ₦18,500. Where to Buy: Shop Shop Station .

Soap & Glory Smoothie Breakfast Scrub

One of the best benefits of exfoliating your skin is it not only gets rid of dead skin cells, but it also helps you get baby-soft skin. And if you’ve ever wanted your skincare to smell like a delicious brunch? This indulgent scrub from Soap & Glory combines oat kernel meal, almond, and honey extracts to get rid of dead skin cells while nourishing your skin.

Furthermore, it has a yummy scent profile with notes of maple syrup, vanilla, and brown sugar, meaning you’ll smell like a cookie after each use. Price: ₦17,945 (from ₦18,500). Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Toriara Naturals African Black Soap with Honey and Turmeric

If you’re a fan of African black soaps, you might want this honey and turmeric black soap. This all-natural soap contains cocoa pod ash, shea butter, honey, and turmeric, which will cleanse and brighten the skin.

Honey’s antibacterial properties mean it’ll be excellent for acne-prone skin, while turmeric helps to even out the complexion. Price: ₦4,000 - ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Toriara Naturals.

COSRX Ultimate Moisturising Honey Overnight Mask

An overnight miracle worker, this mask is packed with 70% propolis extract, honey, and royal jelly to hydrate and repair the skin deeply. It can be used as a sleeping mask, a wash-off treatment, or a daily moisturiser, leaving skin baby-soft and glowing. Light yet intensely nourishing, it’s an excellent product for dull, sunburnt or dehydrated skin. Price: ₦43,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shiela Beauty World.

Skinfood Royal Honey Propolis Enrich Essence

A honey lover’s dream, this essence has 63% black bee propolis extract, 10% royal jelly, and 10% black honey to fortify the skin barrier and provide lasting hydration.

It has a silky texture that melts into the skin and makes the skin look plump and radiant. If you’re after a product that strengthens and nourishes simultaneously, this one’s for you. Price: 56,453. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.