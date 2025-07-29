Benefits of Taking Fish Oil Supplements

If you’ve ever walked through a pharmacy aisle or scrolled through your TikTok FYP , you’ve probably heard that fish oil is good for you. But how good? I’ve been taking fish oil supplements for over a decade and counting, and I can say that the hype is real. This isn’t one of those overnight glow-up stories. It’s a steady, long-term relationship with omega-3s that has completely changed how my body looks, heals, and feels. Here's a breakdown, from my moisturised, glowing skin to how injuries heal faster without scarring. If you’re curious whether fish oil is worth adding to your daily routine, here’s everything you need to know, plus all the juicy benefits science backs up, too.

First Things First — What is Fish Oil?

Fish oil is derived from the tissues of oily fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, and anchovies. It’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids, specifically EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). These are essential fats that your body can’t produce on its own, which is why supplementing can be so powerful. Think of omega-3s as your body’s silent repair team, working behind the scenes to boost your heart, brain, skin, joints, and mood.

My Skin? Hydrated. Glowing. Soft

Before I ever looked into the science, the first thing I noticed from taking fish oil consistently was my skin. For years, I struggled with dryness; that annoying ashiness that even shea butter couldn’t completely fix by midday. But everything changed once fish oil became a regular part of my routine. My skin stayed moisturised longer, even in dry Harmattan weather.

That natural glow? Unmatched. I didn’t need to over-layer products anymore.

Texture-wise, my skin felt smoother, softer, less flaky, and more supple. And it wasn’t just my face; my entire body looked healthier, almost like my skin had an internal oil plug that kept things juicy from the inside out.

Injury? What Injury?

This one still amazes me. I’ve had minor burns from hot oil, razor nicks, or kitchen clumsiness that somehow didn’t leave scars. My body healed faster, and the dark marks I’d typically expect didn’t show up. Omega-3s are anti-inflammatory powerhouses. They help reduce swelling, accelerate wound healing, and even support collagen production. That adds up to fewer scars, less pigmentation, and faster injury recovery.

Mental Clarity and Mood Boost

Let’s not pretend adulting is easy; we all deal with brain fog, deadlines, and mood swings. One thing I noticed, especially on the days I consistently took fish oil, was that my mind felt clearer, more focused, and less cloudy. This is no coincidence. Multiple studies have shown that omega-3s support cognitive function and emotional health . Some researchers even link them to reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. So if you’re feeling burnt out or in a bit of a funk, fish oil might be the quiet fix your brain’s been asking for.

Heart Health? Secured.

Even though I’m not at an age where people start monitoring their cholesterol, I still care about my long-term health. Fish oil is known for: Lowering triglyceride levels

Supporting healthy blood pressure

Reducing inflammation in blood vessels These benefits are crucial for preventing heart disease in the future. And the best part? You don’t have to wait until you’re 50+ to start caring.

Stronger Joints, Less Pain

Fish oil also helps keep joints lubricated, which is important if you work out, sit for long hours, or experience occasional stiffness. I noticed that post-workout soreness felt shorter, and I recovered faster after intense days. Omega-3s reduce joint stiffness and improve flexibility by soothing inflammation. Even people with arthritis are often advised to take fish oil for relief, so imagine how helpful it can be for general mobility in your 20s and 30s.

Other Surprising Benefits of Fish Oil

Beyond my personal experience, here are some additional fish oil perks you might not expect: Supports healthy hair growth – By nourishing hair follicles and reducing breakage

Boosts eye health – Omega-3s are linked to a lower risk of dry eyes and age-related vision loss

Improves menstrual health – Some studies show reduced menstrual pain and better hormonal balance

Promotes fat loss – It may not be a magic weight loss pill, but it does support fat metabolism and lean muscle retention

How To Take Fish Oil (Without The Fishy Burps)

The one thing that turns people off? The fishy aftertaste. Trust me, I’ve been there. Here’s what worked for me: Choose high-quality softgels that are enteric-coated (so they dissolve further down your digestive tract). Take it with food, preferably during a meal with healthy fat, as this improves absorption and prevents burps. Check the label. Your supplement should contain at least 500mg of EPA/DHA per serving. If you’re a vegetarian, plant-based omega-3s derived from algae oil are also an excellent alternative.

Side Effects? Minimal — But Be Mindful.