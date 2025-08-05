The Best Toasters and Sandwich Makers

When I think of sandwiches and toast, I think of my primary school days: tea in one hand, sandwich in the other, trying not to miss the school bus. Sandwiches are the OG of breakfast meals because they’re not stressful to make and they’re completely customisable. You can shove sardines, egg , sausages, avocado, chicken, or anything in between two slices of bread, and you’re good to go.

If you’re feeding kids , rushing off to work , or just trying to enjoy a lazy Saturday morning, having a good toaster or sandwich maker makes life a whole lot easier. Here are seven toasters and sandwiches that you can buy in Nigeria.

1. Classic 3-in-1 Waffle, Panini & Sandwich Maker

This machine is the multitasking tool you need in your kitchen. It comes with three interchangeable plates: waffle, panini, and sandwich. So when you want to switch things up with a golden waffle or stick to your good ol’ toastie, you’re covered.

The non-stick coating makes sure your food slides out smoothly with no bits left behind, and it makes cleaning easy. It heats up fast, so your bread goes from basic to gourmet in just a few minutes. It’s not too big, so you can store it easily, and it won’t take up too much space. Price: ₦25,899. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

2. JD SMP 4-Slice Bread Sandwich Maker

This one’s built for the sandwich lover who doesn’t like to wait or clean up a mess. With enough space to toast four slices at once, it’s just what you need for families or roommates. The food-grade non-stick coating means you won’t have to scrape burnt cheese off the plate, and it’s also got power indicator lights so you know when it’s hot enough to take it out.

Worried about burning your hand? Don’t be. The cool-touch handle keeps things safe. The hinged lock helps you press your sandwich shut for that café-style crunch, and its sturdy stainless steel body means it’s built to last. Price: ₦37,076. Where To Buy: Shop Zit .

3. Binatone ST-801 Sandwich Toaster

If you’re all about the basics, Binatone’s ST-801 gets the job done neatly and efficiently. It makes two slices at once and seals the sandwich shut so your filling doesn’t ooze out while toasting (because nobody wants a burnt cheese mess).

It comes in black or white with a silver accent, has an indicator light to let you know when it’s ready, and a locking clip to keep things tight. The non-stick plates make it easy to clean. It also has a modern design that looks aesthetically pleasing on your kitchen counter. Price: ₦42,350. Where To Buy: Shop Zit .

4. Hisense Bread Toaster

This isn’t your average toaster. First off, it has seven heating levels, so if you like your bread lightly toasted or borderline burnt, you’ll get the exact shade you want. Got frozen bread? Just pop it in and use the defrost function. Need to reheat toast without making it crusty? There’s a reheat button for that, too.

The warming rack helps with heating croissants, pastries, or bread rolls, basically anything you don’t want toasted but just warmed. It also has a removable crumb tray (because no one enjoys cleaning crumbs out of the kitchen counter crevices) and comes with a 1-year warranty. Price: ₦43,000. Where To Buy: Shop Zit .

5. Black + Decker 2-in-1 Sandwich & Grill Maker

Let’s call this the “do-it-all” sandwich maker. It’s both a grill and sandwich press, so it can toast your bread and grill veggies, chicken, or even small cuts of beef.

It heats up quickly (650–780W), spreads the heat evenly, and the non-stick plates mean less oil and easier cleaning. It fits nicely in smaller kitchens or even in a student’s hostel room. Just plug it in, wait for the heat light, and start pressing. Price: ₦64,100. Where To Buy: Shop Slot .

6. Black + Decker Stainless Steel Toaster

This is your go-to for a classic toast, every time. It comes with wide slots, so if you’re using sliced Agege bread, bagels, or thick bakery-style loaves, they’ll fit comfortably. You also get adjustable browning levels to get the exact shade and crunch you like.

Frozen bread? No problem. There’s a defrost setting. Small slice stuck? Use the extra-lift lever to get it out safely. Crumbs piling up? The removable tray sorts that out too. And with a powerful 1050W motor, your toast is ready in no time. Price: ₦80,999. Where To Buy: Shop Jamara Home .

7. Havells Titiana 870W Pop-Up Toaster

If you need a pop-up toaster that works fast, looks good, and doesn’t complicate your mornings, the Havells Titiana is the toaster for you. It toasts two slices at a time, and it has seven browning levels, so everyone in the house gets their preferred toast shade.

It’s got a defrost setting for bread straight out of the freezer, a reheat function, and a cancel button for when you change your mind mid-toast. Cleanup is also easy thanks to the removable crumb tray. Price: ₦39,900. Where To Buy: Shop Zit .

If you’re team toast or team sandwich (or both, like the rest of us), a good toaster or sandwich maker can seriously upgrade your mornings. The key things to look out for are heating speed, ease of cleaning, and how much control you want over how toasted your bread gets.