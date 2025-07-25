Acne is one of the most common skincare concerns Nigerians face, and it doesn’t only affect teenagers. The journey to clear skin can feel endless, from hormonal breakouts to stress-induced pimples. But what if your acne isn’t improving because of your skincare routine? Surprisingly, many people unknowingly make skincare mistakes that trigger breakouts or existing acne. This guide’ll break down the most common skincare errors that worsen your acne and show you simple product swaps and smarter routines to help your skin recover.

1. Washing Your Face Too Often

It might seem logical to wash your face repeatedly, especially if you have oily skin or live in Lagos heat. But over-cleansing can strip your skin of its natural oils, making it produce even more oil, which can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Try this instead: Use a gentle cleanser that removes excess oil without disrupting your skin barrier. The CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for Oily Skin is a dependable option. It’s mild, effective, and doesn’t leave your skin feeling tight or dry.

Price: ₦18,500.00 Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4

2. Using Harsh or Unsuitable Soaps

Many Nigerians still use toning or black soaps meant for the body on their face. These soaps often contain strong ingredients that may dry out the skin, damage your skin barrier, and worsen inflammation. What to do: Use a face-specific wash for acne-prone or sensitive skin. The Simple Refreshing Facial Wash is a fragrance-free gel cleanser that works for daily use without causing irritation.

Price:₦7,600 Where To Buy: Shop TOS

3. Skipping Moisturiser Because You Have Oily Skin

This is one of the most damaging myths. People with oily or acne-prone skin often believe moisturisers make their face greasier. The truth is, a lack of moisture can force your skin to produce more oil. Fix it: Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that hydrates without clogging your pores. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is fast-absorbing, cool on the skin, and perfect for Nigeria’s humid weather.

Price: ₦19,000 Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop

4. Popping Pimples With Your Fingers

It’s tempting, but squeezing a pimple introduces bacteria, increases inflammation, and often leaves behind dark spots or scars. What to use instead: Apply spot treatments or cover breakouts with acne patches like the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches. They protect the area from germs, absorb pus, and speed up healing.

Price: ₦6,000 Where To Buy: Shop Allure

5. Layering Too Many Skincare Products at Once

More isn’t always better. Applying multiple serums, oils, and toners can overwhelm your skin and lead to irritation or product clashes. Go simple: Stick to a balanced routine; cleanse, treat, moisturise, and protect. If you’re new to acne care, start small. Introduce new products slowly so your skin has time to adjust.

6. Using Toothpaste, Lemon, or Other Harsh DIYs

We’ve all heard it before: “Just dab some toothpaste on your pimple,” or “Lemon juice will fade your spots.” Unfortunately, these quick fixes can burn or irritate your skin, causing more damage in the long run. Avoid: Ingredients like undiluted lemon juice, toothpaste, or menthol balms

Try instead: Tea tree oil diluted with a carrier oil works well for some people as a natural spot treatment. But always do a patch test first.

Price: ₦ 4,700 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

7. Skipping Sunscreen Because It Feels Greasy

Many Nigerians avoid sunscreen because they think it makes the face oilier or causes breakouts. But sun exposure can darken acne scars and slow healing. Fix it: Use a mattifying sunscreen made for acne-prone skin. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ is lightweight, blends well, and doesn’t clog pores.

Price:₦20,500 Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4

8. Not Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes, Pillowcases, and Phone Screens

You could be applying bacteria to your face every day without knowing it. Dirty brushes, pillowcases, and phone screens all harbour bacteria that can trigger or worsen breakouts. Solution: Wash your brushes weekly with mild soap. Change your pillowcase at least twice a week. Wipe down your phone screen daily with a clean cloth or alcohol-based wipe.

9. Using the Wrong Products for Your Skin Type

Not all acne is the same. Some people need oil control, others need gentle care for inflamed skin. Using strong alcohol-based toners or oil-heavy products without understanding your skin’s needs can worsen the issue. What to do: Figure out if your skin is oily, dry, combination, or sensitive. Then choose products that support that skin type. Look for terms like “non-comedogenic,” “oil-free,” and “fragrance-free” on your products.

10. Ignoring Diet, Stress, and Hormonal Triggers

Your skin reflects your lifestyle. Eating too much sugar, skipping sleep, or dealing with unmanaged stress can all show up on your face as breakouts. What helps: Drink more water. Eat more fruits and vegetables. Reduce fried and sugary food intake. Find ways to manage stress, whether it’s yoga, journaling, or regular rest.