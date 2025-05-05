8 Flight Essentials You Need For a Peaceful Journey

Imagine settling into your aeroplane seat, anticipating a relaxing journey, only to feel a sharp twinge behind your head – a sensation one in six travellers feels as the plane takes off. Add to that the piercing cries of a disturbed infant, testing your composure and inner peace. Moments later, you’re rationing sips of water precisely when your body is prone to hydration-induced headaches and fatigue . According to research , passengers don't get proper rest, even on overnight flights, as these journeys typically cut short nearly five hours of essential sleep, leaving travellers feeling disoriented and tired upon arrival. Upon landing, you realise your bag is missing – it has become part of the statistics : 7.6 bags per 1,000 are mishandled yearly. What was supposed to be a peaceful journey became a panic-inducing nightmare. That's why these flight essentials are necessary to avoid such disruptions, safeguard your well-being, and ensure a comfortable and stress-free trip for your comfort and sanity.

1. Vita Travel (Neck Pillow)

Most travel pillows prop up only your chin, letting your neck flop sideways or forward when you drift off, but the Vita Travel Neck Pillow wraps firmly around both sides of your neck to keep your head stable in any doze-off position. This way, your neck isn't sore when you wake up.

Made by Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, a leading foam manufacturing company, this memory pillow offers a lightweight, long-lasting, and portable design. Unlike budget pillows that flatten or lump over time, this one maintains its shape, firmness, and comfort level, preventing stiffness, headaches, and other mild in-flight issues. Price: ₦9,454.01. Where to Buy: Shop Vitafoam

2. Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

For a comfortable and quiet flight experience, even in a noisy economy cabin, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are an excellent choice for blocking out distractions like cabin noise and chatty seatmates. They are also ideal for individuals who are particularly sensitive to noise. It is designed to adapt to engine rumble and offers Transparency mode for announcements, allowing you to control the sound level.

When you close the headphones' arms, they automatically shut off to prevent accidental battery drain. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned on, you get up to 22 hours of playtime and 40 hours when ANC and Transparency mode are off. Price: ₦280,000. Where to Buy: Shop Apple Premium Store

3. 3D Contoured Eye Mask & Premium Earplugs

This set is a game changer if you've ever fought ringing ears or a tunnel-vision mask that presses on your eyes. The reusable silicone earplugs mould perfectly to your ear, causing no discomfort or pain. At the same time, the 3d eye mask features a soft, breathable foam that contours without pressing on your eyelids and blocks out every light ray.

Both pieces are lightweight and can easily be stashed in your pocket. The earplugs air-dry minutes after rinsing, while the mask's adjustable straps ensure a secure fit. They are budget-friendly and economical since they're reusable. Price: ₦18,184. Where to Buy: Shop TOPTEN Home Store on Jumia .

4. Time-Marker Water Bottle

This motivational water bottle features time markers to remind you to sip at regular intervals, helping to prevent dehydration and headaches mid-flight. It's leakproof, BPA-free, and stylish enough to make you drink more water. Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Suzillicious .

5. Packing Cubes

Fumbling under your seat for chargers or meds at security can slow you down in the following line. This set of 8 packing cubes divides your wardrobe and essentials into neat compartments, making every item easy to locate. Their lightweight, water-resistant material lets you compress them for extra space and protects your clothes from wrinkles and stains.

These packing cubes are a great way to stay organised for family holidays, business trips, backpacking, camping, hiking, and more. They come in different sizes for suitcases, handbags, weekend travel bags, backpacks, and duffel bags. Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy: Jumia .

6. Chipolo Bluetooth Tracker

Chipolo Bluetooth tracker has a sleek, palm-sized design with a hole, an ‘o’ shape like its logo, and a clever side groove for battery swaps. It pairs effortlessly via Bluetooth 4.0 with any iOS 14+ or Android 9+ phone at a 200ft (60m) range, which is perfect for locating your bag in a crowded terminal. And if you really can't find your bag, Chipolo's global community network will ping it at its last location on fellow users' phones and help you build a mini-search party.

Unlike other water-resistant and pricey trackers, Chipolo offers zero-subscription tracking with a lightweight design and a replaceable battery, all at a pocket-friendly price. Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Masquest

7. A Book

Relying on airline entertainment can mean slow load times or options you're uninterested in. You can take a book along on your trip or get new ones at Roving Heights online bookshop . If you're a fan of fiction, you will find Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's new book, Dream Count, a worthy option. Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop RovingHeight

8. Compression Socks

Sitting immobile for hours can strain your calves and raise DVT risk. These knee-high compression socks boost circulation, reduce swelling, relieve pain and prevent that heavy-leg feeling. They are designed to be durable and pinch-resistant, allowing you to wear and remove them without stress. They are washable and FDA-approved. Price: ₦15,000 Where to Buy: Shop EveryMedical .