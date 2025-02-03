How to Clean Your Mattress At Home

Step 3: Deodorize with Baking Soda

To remove odors and freshen your mattress, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the entire surface. For added fragrance, you can mix a few drops of your favorite essential oils into the baking soda before sprinkling it on the mattress.

Tip: Use a fine sieve or sifter to evenly distribute the baking soda over the surface.

Let the baking soda sit for 15 to 20 minutes. This allows it to absorb odors and moisture from the mattress.