These 9 Earbuds Cancel Noise for ₦30,000 and Under

The world can be a noisy place. Whether it’s the honking of cars, chatter in a busy café, or your neighbour’s love for blasting loud music at odd hours, sometimes, you just need an escape. Earbuds are a great addition to day-to-day life and are perfect for focusing, relaxing, or just vibing. These days, though not everyone wants to spend a fortune on an earbud. So, what do you do when you want a solid noise cancellation, great sound, and a price tag without feeling the impact in your bank account? Not to worry, I’ve found 9 wireless earbuds under ₦30,000 with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

Choosing the Right Earbuds: What to Consider

When shopping for wireless earbuds under ₦30,000 with noise cancellation, evaluating what matters most to you is essential. Here are a few factors to keep in mind: Battery Life: If you're always on the move, choose earbuds with a long-lasting battery. They should provide at least 7-8 hours of playback and 20+ hours via the case.

Sound Quality: Audiophiles may want earbuds with customizable EQ settings or spatial audio, while casual listeners may focus more on the sound quality. Your choice of earbud depends on your needs and budget. Whether you’re a music lover, gamer, or just someone who needs peace, one of these earbuds will surely match your lifestyle.

1. Oraimo Riff 2

Price: ₦25,900. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo. The Oraimo OEB-E04D has Bluetooth 5.3 for a stable connection and 12mm drivers for deep bass, so your music stays crisp. Its half-in-ear design ensures it fits comfortably in your earlobe, while Clear Voice in Calls technology keeps conversations sharp. The charging case provides at least 30 hours of total playtime.

2. Oraimo FreePods Lite

Price: ₦21,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia The Oraimo FreePods Lit offers an impressive 40 hours of total playtime and fast charging support (just 10 minutes of charging gives 2 hours of music playback). These earbuds have an IPX4 waterproof rating, which means they can withstand sweat and water, making them a great option for gym-goers.

3. JLab Go Pop ANC

Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop ONG The JLab earbuds offer active noise cancellation at a wallet-friendly price. They have up to 21 hours of battery life (including the charging case) and features like ambient sound-boosting mode. While the ANC might not rival premium brands, they offer solid performance for their price point.

4. Soundpeats Capsule3 Pro+

The Soundpeats Capsule3 Pro+ offers a great fit for different ear anatomies with three sizes of silicone ear tips, making it easy to get a good seal. Pairing works like any other Bluetooth, you can find them in your phone’s Bluetooth menu, and they’ll connect instantly. Sound quality is impressive, thanks to a dynamic driver, an xMEMS solid-state driver, and Sony’s LDAC codec, which delivers ultra-clear audio. Noise cancellation isn’t top-tier like Apple or Sony's, but with three microphones per bud canceling up to 45 dB of noise, it still does a solid job.

5. QCY T13 TWS Earbuds

The QCY T13 True Wireless Earbuds have earned 64% 5-star reviews from over 11,000 orders on Amazon, which speaks for itself. They feature Bluetooth 5.1 with an AAC codec for a stable connection and clear audio. The battery life is solid, with 7.5 hours of listening on a full charge. The charging case provides three full recharges for extended use. In the box, you’ll find three sizes of rubber ear tips, an English manual, and a USB-C cable. Everything you need to get started.

6. TECNO Buds 3

The TECNO Buds 3 offer solid sound, a comfy fit, and a battery life that won’t quit. Who wants to charge their earbuds every five minutes? With up to 7 hours of playtime (35 hours with the case), these little earbuds keep the music going.



They’re IPX5 water-resistant, so sweat and rain won’t ruin the vibe. Charging is quick with a Type-C port, and they fit thanks to three ear-tip sizes.The Type-C port makes charging quick, and three ear tip sizes ensure they fit. If you need convincing, see this review

7. Ldnio T05 Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₦27,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia The Ldnio T05 isn’t just another pair of earbuds; it’s a hybrid of gaming headsets and everyday music earbuds. Whether you’re into gaming, watching movies, or blasting bass-heavy tracks, these will give you full-bodied stereo sound without lag. Their 5.3 Bluetooth connectivity ensures a stable connection without annoying disconnection.

8. Oraimo FreePods 3C

Price: ₦22,990. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia Oraimo has been killing it in the budget wireless earbuds game, and the FreePods 3C is no exception. If you’re always on calls, whether it’s work, catching up with family and friends, or with the love of your life, this is one of the best options under ₦30,000. It ensures your voice will be clear even if you're in a noisy place, and filters out unwanted background sounds. An excellent battery life lasts up to 6-7 hours per charge.

9. Oraimo FreePods 3

Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop Slot Bass lovers, this is for you. The Oraimo FreePods 3 are perfect for those who love bass-driven music genres like Afrobeats and hip-hop. Their 36-hour battery life (including the charging case) ensures uninterrupted daily listening. Plus, their IPX5 water resistance means they're ready for any adventure.