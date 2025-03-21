The Best Travel Bags for Weekend Trips

As a semi-frequent flier, I see the appeal of boxes, but between box handles and wheels getting damaged in baggage control and having to wait until your luggage comes rolling around on the conveyor belt, I’ve found that a travel bag is of more value to me than boxes. The bag has to be spacious, functional and practical to serve you and satisfy your travel needs.

It could be a romantic getaway, a work or group trip, camping (if you’re into that sort of thing), or any kind of trip, but a good travel bag can save you on time and overpacking.

1. Oxford Travel Bag

The Oxford travel bag is spacious and has multiple compartments, making it easy to pack all essentials and even a few extras. It also has a trolley system and carry-on shoulder straps, making. This polyester-lined bag can protect your stuff from liquid, and has a zipper lock that keeps all your items safe. Shop Jumia . Price: ₦37,000.

2. Trolley Duffel Bag

This trolley duffel bag is a durable, ultra-light, spacious bag made with water-resistant materials. It is a blend of style and functionality that allows you to switch between carrying it as a carry-on duffel bag or pulling it as a trolley bag. It has a main compartment with multiple pockets that help you stay organised and an exterior compartment that keeps your essentials safe and within reach. Shop Nusrah . Price: ₦39,500.

2. Weekend Tote Bag

This polyester carry-on tote bag has multiple compartments for easy packing. It is compact, simple, easy to use, durable, and water-resistant. Shop Jumia . Price: ₦40,300.

3. Leather Duffel Bag

This Leather Duffel Bag has a spacious interior, a strong padded shoulder strap, and a design built for everyday use, it’s both stylish and practical. Price: ₦20,000. Shop Nusrah.

4. Convertible Laptop Bag

This Expandable Convertible Laptop Bag is great for a few days away from home. With plenty of space and an expandable design, it fits everything from work essentials to travel gear. Depending on the occasion, you can carry it as a briefcase or backpack, and your 16-inch laptop will be safe in its dedicated compartment. Price: ₦32,400. Shop Nusrah.

5Ethnik Africa’s Agbaman Red Duffel Bag

Ethnik Africa’s Agbaman Red Duffel Bag is a handmade duffel bag made with premium leather and quality aso-oke fabric. It features a stylish, and functional traditional model bag with multiple compartments and a zipper lock that is perfect for a weekend getaway. Shop Ethnik Africa . Price: ₦180,000.

How to Choose the Right Travel Bag

Here are tips on what features to look for when shopping for the perfect travel bag :

Durability: Weekend bags are made with different materials like leather, canvas polyester, cotton, nylon, etc. Some materials are more durable and hold up better against wear and tear. Consider the kind of trip you want to take. A travel bag made with nylon or polyester is best for camping or any outdoor trip because it is water-resistant.



Capacity : Whether you are a minimalist or an overpacker, the capacity of your travel bag is crucial. An ideal travel bag should have multiple compartments, such as laptop sleeves, extra pockets, and sections to separate clothes, footwear, gadgets, toiletries, supplements, and important documents.



Comfort : Comfort is crucial when choosing a travel bag. Consider lightweight bags with padded, adjustable straps.



Security Features: To avoid touching stories and situations, ensure your travel bags have hidden pockets, and secure locks to protect your valuables during travel.



Affordability: In this article, you will find affordable travel bag options that are stylish and functional.

What size of travel bag is best for a weekend trip?

There’s no objective best size, as we pack differently but a medium-sized weekender bag with multiple compartments to hold clothing, gadgets, and other personal effects is ideal.

Packing Tips for Your Weekend Getaway

If you don’t know how to pack a travel bag for a weekend trip , even the best travel bag in the world won’t serve you. Here are some weekend smart-packing tips: Rather than folding clothing, roll it and pack it tightly together. I learnt this from a 7-year-old on a TV show.

Fill shoes with small items like bar soaps.

Wrap your shoes in shoe bags or polythene and separate them from your clothes.

Squeeze tiny items in tiny spaces in the bag. God bless my aunt for this lesson.

If you’re an over-packer like me, I’ll hold your hands while I tell you this: only pack what you need.

What to pack when travelling:

A spare bag for wet or dirty clothes.

Toiletries: toothbrush, toothpaste, shaving kit, perfume, cologne, antiperspirant, shampoo.

Makeup and skincare products. If you forget everything else, always remember your sunscreen.

Medications.

Hair care kits like hairbrushes or combs.

Shoes and clothes.

Undergarments, nightwear.

Jewellery.