If there’s one skincare ingredient that refuses to leave the spotlight, it’s niacinamide. This multi-tasking skincare ingredient has been dominating the skincare scene for years, promising brightening, hydrating, and refining the skin with effortless ease. But with the sheer number of niacinamide serums flooding the market, how do you know which one’s really worth the hype?

But there’s a new niacinamide serum on the block - Anua’s Niacinamide 10% + TXA 4% Serum, the newest darling of the beauty world. You might even be familiar with the brand name, Anua, as they are not new to skincare trends.

Their Heartleaf toner and rice enzyme wash dare I say, took the skincare world by storm and once dominated my TikTok feed. I believe Anua knows how to key into ingredients that people find intriguing or curious about by using them in their products.

Back to their niacinamide serum, I’ve seen rave reviews calling it a holy grail and the best dark spot corrector ever, but I’ve also seen sceptical takes claiming it’s all just clever marketing from the brand. So, what’s the real deal?

Meet the Star: Anua’s Niacinamide 10% + TXA 4% Serum

Korean beauty brand Anua describes this serum as a dark spot-correcting, skin-brightening formula designed to enhance radiance, even skin tone, and support the skin’s barrier. It’s lightweight and non-greasy and marketed for all skin types, including acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Key Claims: Brightens and evens skin tone. Reduces dark spots and post-acne marks Strengthens the skin barrier Hydrates and soothes skin Sounds promising, right? But the real test lies in the ingredients list so let’s take a closer look.

Anua packed this serum with a mix of well-known brightening, hydrating, and barrier-repairing ingredients. Here’s what you need to know about the key players:

1. Niacinamide (10%)

The star of the show! Niacinamide is famous for reducing hyperpigmentation, controlling oil production, and strengthening the skin barrier. It works by inhibiting melanin production, which makes it great for fading dark spots and acne scars over time. Also known as nicotinamide, it is a form of vitamin B3 that is water soluble and supports essential coenzymes (NAD(H) and NADP(H)) that fuel cellular repair, energy production, and overall skin health.

As we age, our levels of these coenzymes decline, leading to oxidative stress and weakened skin function. Niacinamide helps counteract this, benefiting all skin types, not just those deficient in Vitamin B3. Clinical studies using a moisturiser with 5% niacinamide on facial skin showed visible improvement of skin appearance in terms of fine lines, wrinkles, texture, hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and skin elasticity. So, there’s no doubt that niacinamide is, in fact, a talk-and-do ingredient.

Furthermore, this Anua serum has 10% niacinamide, a significantly higher concentration than other products. This means that it is highly potent and must be used with caution. Although the brand says the serum can be used by all skin types, including sensitive skin, you might want to tread carefully with this serum if you do have sensitive skin.

Additionally, while niacinamide is praised for its numerous benefits, there are some people who are sensitive to niacinamide and absolutely cannot even tolerate it. So essentially, you can patch test before committing to the product and see how your skin reacts to it, especially if you’re new to niacinamide.

2. Tranexamic Acid (4%)

If you struggle with stubborn hyperpigmentation, TXA is your best friend. It helps inhibit melanin transfer and is commonly used to fade melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). This means that tranexamic acid helps to reduce the movement of melanin (the pigment responsible for skin colour), from melanocytes (the cells that produce it) to surrounding skin cells.

This prevents excessive pigmentation from forming in certain areas, making it effective for treating melasma (dark patches caused by hormonal changes or sun exposure) and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), which are dark marks left behind after acne, injuries, or skin irritation.

3. Alpha-Arbutin & Arbutin (2%)

These gentle brightening agents help lighten dark spots without causing irritation. They’re a great alternative to harsher skin-lightening ingredients like hydroquinone. In rare cases, alpha arbutin may lead to skin irritation, itching, and redness, especially when used in high concentrations or with potent active ingredients. Although it is milder than hydroquinone, it can still make the skin more sensitive to UV rays, so wearing sunscreen is essential.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid arbutin due to insufficient research on its safety during these periods. People with highly sensitive skin or conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea should also use it with caution.

4. Yeast Ferment Extract

You probably know yeast as the ingredient used in puff-puff and bread to make the dough “rise,” but fermented yeast is also very beneficial for the skin. The yeast is grown in a solution containing sugars or other nutrients. Without oxygen, the yeast ferments the sugars and produces beneficial bioactive compounds like amino acids, peptides, beta-glucans, and antioxidants.

Once fermentation is complete, the yeast is filtered to remove solid particles, leaving behind a nutrient-rich liquid known as fermentation filtrate or yeast extract. Yeast extract contains antioxidants that help repair the skin, hydrate, and improve overall radiance. Fermented ingredients are commonly used in Korean beauty products.

5. Centella Asiatica (Cica)

Cica is the ultimate soothing and skin-repairing ingredient. It calms inflammation, speeds up healing, and is a lifesaver for sensitive or compromised skin.

6. Ceramides & Panthenol

Both of these help restore the skin’s barrier, prevent moisture loss and keep the skin hydrated and plump. They are two-star ingredients used for repairing the skin barrier.

7. Multiple Forms of Hyaluronic Acid

Anua went all out with hydration by including several types of hyaluronic acid, such as: Sodium Hyaluronate – penetrates deep into the skin.

Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid – provides light hydration.

Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer – long-lasting moisture retention. This combination makes sure that the serum doesn’t just brighten but keeps your skin hydrated and bouncy too.

What This Serum Does

Niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and arbutin work together to brighten the skin, helping to fade dark spots and acne scars over time. These ingredients also improve skin tone by reducing hyperpigmentation and dullness, giving your complexion a more radiant look. Additionally, ceramides and panthenol support the skin barrier, keeping it strong and resilient.

What It Won’t Do:

Treat active acne – This serum is for dark spots, NOT acne treatment. If you’re dealing with breakouts, Anua’s Azelaic Acid 10% + Hyaluronic Acid Serum might be a better choice. Price: ₦23,500. Where To Buy: Shop Hermosamart .

Work overnight—Skincare takes time! Although the brand promises results in 14 days, I beseech you not to expect instant results. Use the serum consistently for at least 4 - 6 weeks and monitor your skin for improvement.

Is It Worth the Hype?

If you want brighter, more even-toned skin and fading dark spots, Anua’s Niacinamide 10% + TXA 4% Serum is definitely worth a try. It is made with science-backed ingredients and can be layered with other products. However, don’t expect this serum to clear your breakouts if you're dealing with active acne.

It’s worth mentioning that this serum contains Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C). Vitamin C is a great ingredient for boosting collagen production and fading dark spots. However, you must apply sunscreen after using any product with vitamin C because the reverse is usually the case without sun protection, and your skin is at risk of sunburn.

The Anua Niacinamide 10% + TXA 4% Serum is definitely great for hyperpigmentation, post-acne marks, and dull skin. But it’s not so great for treating active acne breakouts. Is it worth it? Yes, it is! Especially if you’re looking for a hydrating, barrier-supporting serum that also tackles dark spots.