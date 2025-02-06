Dr. Rashel and Roushun Vitamin C Serums: What's In It?

In the ever-growing world of skincare, few ingredients have gained as much popularity and acclaim as Vitamin C. Once just another nutrient in a well-balanced diet, Vitamin C has now become a well-known skincare superstar and is highly sought after due to its ability to brighten dull complexions, even out skin tone, and combat environmental stressors. As consumers increasingly seek out products that promise a radiant, youthful glow, Vitamin C serums are now becoming a must-have in many routines, thanks to their antioxidant-rich formulations that help fight free radicals and promote collagen production.

A study showed that the consistent use of Vitamin C for three months showed improvement in fine lines, wrinkles on the face and neck, and improved skin texture and appearance. With so many options flooding the market, choosing the right Vitamin C serum can be overwhelming. However, after looking at the data and conducting our research, two serums that seem to have a growing number of people who want to try them out due to their availability and affordability are Dr. Rashel Vitamin C Serum and Roushun Vitamin C Serum.

Both serums promise luminous skin, reduced hyperpigmentation, and a more even complexion. In this analysis, we’ll break down their ingredients, formulation, texture, benefits, and suitability for different skin types to help you determine which might be the better fit for your routine.

Dr. Rashel Vitamin C Brightening and Anti-Aging Face Serum

Dr. Rashel is a Pakistan-based skincare brand known for its wide range of affordable skincare products. Their Vitamin C serum is marketed as an anti-ageing and brightening product that helps reduce wrinkle formation, improve skin elasticity, and fade sun spots. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid, which they claim helps to plump the skin and restore moisture.

Full Ingredient List - Aqua D, Glycerin O, Propylene Glycol O Corn Gluten Amino Acids, Glycereth-26, Glyceryl Polymethacrylate, Pvm/Ma Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Yeast Beta-Glucan 0, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum O, Phenoxyethanol, Glycosaminoglycans 0, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hyaluronate O, 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid O, Fragrance O, Ci 16255, Ci 19140.

It also contains Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which helps to strengthen the skin barrier, regulate oil production, and reduce redness. Hyaluronic Acid is included to deeply hydrate and plump the skin, making it look more supple. Additionally, Collagen is a key ingredient, aimed at improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Roushun Vitamin C Facial Serum

Roushun’s Vitamin C Serum takes a more antioxidant-focused approach. They combine Vitamin C with Hyaluronic Acid to help brighten the skin while fighting free radical damage. It also claims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles by leaving the skin with a youthful glow.

Unlike Dr. Rashel, Roushun includes additional botanical extracts such as Panax Ginseng Root Extract and Arctostaphylos Uva-Ursi Leaf Extract, which may contribute to its brightening and anti-ageing effects.

Full Ingredient List: Aqua, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Ascorbate, Glycereth-26, Arctostaphylos Uva-Ursi Leaf Extract O, Morus Alba Root Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Alpha-Arbutin, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tocopherol, Fragrance O, Citric Acid, Chondrus Crispus Powder O, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Citrate.

Another notable ingredient is Vitamin E (Tocopherol), a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect the skin from free radical damage while soothing irritation. Additionally, Glycerin is present to provide extra hydration

Ingredients & Formulation

A good Vitamin C serum is only as effective as its ingredients, so let’s take a closer look at what’s inside both formulations.

Dr. Rashel Vitamin C Serum Key Ingredients:

3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid : This is a stable form of Vitamin C that brightens the skin and fights oxidative damage. Although Vitamin C is popular in its own right, it could be very unstable because it turns brown after exposure to air and becomes ineffective over time. So 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid helps to stabilize Vitamin C.

Sodium Hyaluronate : A derivative of hyaluronic acid that helps retain moisture and plump the skin.

Hydrolysed Collagen : This is collagen that has been converted into short chains of amino acids, according to Cosmetics Special Chem . It benefits the skin by reducing the appearance of dry or damaged skin. This is done by restoring suppleness and reducing flaking.

Yeast Beta-Glucan : Known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Other Notable Additions: Contains fragrance and colourants (CI 16255, CI 19140), which may not be suitable for sensitive skin.

Roushun Vitamin C Serum Key Ingredients:

Sodium Ascorbate : A water-soluble form of Vitamin C that helps brighten the skin. INCI Guide states that it has been clinically tested for treating various skin conditions and even diseases like melanoma and proved its effectiveness for vitamin C-like action.

Alpha-Arbutin : A well-known skin-brightening agent that targets hyperpigmentation.

Tocopherol (Vitamin E) : Works alongside Vitamin C as an antioxidant to protect the skin from free radicals.

Panax Ginseng Root Extract & Morus Alba Root Extract : Botanical extracts known for their skin-rejuvenating and brightening properties.

Other Notable Additions: Contains citric acid, which can help with mild exfoliation, but may cause irritation for sensitive skin types.

Dr. Rashel’s added collagen and beta-glucan make it a good choice for those concerned with aging and dry skin. Collagen strengthens the dermis layer of the skin, improving skin elasticity and reducing wrinkles. On the other hand, Beta-Glucan stimulates collagen production and creates a plumping effect.

While Roushun’s Alpha-Arbutin and botanical extracts make it more suited for those dealing with dark spots and uneven skin tone. Alpha-arbutin reduces melanin production and improves the appearance of spots. Both serums contain fragrance, which may be irritating for very sensitive skin.

Price & Availability

Both serums are widely available, budget-friendly, and attractive options for those seeking an affordable Vitamin C serum. Here’s how they compare in terms of price: Dr. Rashel Vitamin C Serum costs approximately ₦4,500 which makes it the slightly pricier option. Where To Buy : Shop Beauty Cove .

Roushun Vitamin C Serum is more affordable at around ₦3,700 which positions it as a budget-friendly alternative. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Cove . Prices vary depending on the retailer. Both are available on e-commerce platforms, beauty stores, and online skincare retailers, but availability may vary by region.

Finally, choosing between Dr. Rashel and Roushun Vitamin C serums depends on your skin concerns and preferences. If hydration and anti-aging are your main concerns, Dr. Rashel might be a better choice with its hyaluronic acid and collagen-infused formula.

If brightening and antioxidant protection are your top priorities, Roushun’s blend of Vitamin C, Alpha-Arbutin, and botanical extracts could be the better fit. Both serums are affordable options, but those with sensitive skin should take note of potential irritants like fragrance and citric acid.