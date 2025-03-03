The Best 6 Sunscreens for Dry, Thirsty Skin

If you’ve ever applied sunscreen and felt like your face had transformed into the Sahara Desert, you’re not alone. Sunscreen is non-negotiable for healthy skin, but it often feels like an extra layer of punishment rather than protection for those with dry skin. The chalky, mattifying formulas that work wonders for oily skin types can leave your dry skin feeling tight, flaky, and desperate for a drink. But do not fret—hydrating sunscreens exist and are here to save the day (and your moisture barrier).

Why SPF Matters

Let’s get one thing straight: sunscreen isn’t just for beach days or summer holidays in the sun. The sun doesn’t take breaks, and neither should your SPF routine. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a major culprit in premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer. And while Ultraviolet B (UVB) rays are responsible for sunburns, UVA rays penetrate deeper, accelerating aging and increasing cancer risks. This is why broad-spectrum sunscreens (those that protect against both UVA and UVB) are essential.

The World Health Organization has classified both UVA and UVB as Group 1 carcinogens, meaning they are officially in the same risk category as smoking. Yikes. To keep your skin safe and hydrated, look for a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and the circled UVA logo (which ensures adequate UVA protection). Now, let’s talk about the best sunscreens that will protect your skin and make it feel like it just got a big glass of water.

The Best Sunscreens for Dry Skin

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Crème Hydratante SPF 50

Why You’ll Love It: This French pharmacy favourite is a dream for dry skin. Formulated with glycerin and a cocktail of hydrating ingredients, it locks in moisture while providing high UVA and UVB protection. The texture is rich but not greasy, perfect for those who want their SPF to double as a moisturiser.

Price: ₦24,500. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Key Ingredients: Glycerin (hello hydration!), Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine (a powerful UV filter), and Vitamin E (antioxidant protection). Best For: Anyone who prefers a creamier formula that nourishes the skin while shielding it from the sun.

2. Skin Aqua Super Moisture Gel SPF 50+ PA++++

Why You’ll Love It: If thick creams aren’t your thing, this lightweight gel formula will win you over. It contains ultra-low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates without feeling heavy. It also absorbs quickly, so there's no longer a need to wait 10 minutes before applying makeup. For a Japanese sunscreen, Skin Aqua does a fantastic job at not giving any white cast, nourishing the skin while protecting it from the sun. After applying, you might notice an oily feel, but that will disappear after five minutes, leaving your skin moisturised.

Price: ₦11,500. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel .

Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid (plumps and hydrates), hydrolysed collagen (skin-smoothing benefits), and multiple UV filters for broad-spectrum protection. Best For: Those who love a dewy glow and need a sunscreen that feels weightless.

3. Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF 50+ PA++++

Why You’ll Love It: This Bioré sunscreen is another Japanese sunscreen with a cult following and is beloved for its refreshing, water-like texture. It’s alcohol-based, which may sound scary for dry skin, but it contains sodium hyaluronate and hydrolysed collagen to counteract dryness. It’s also invisible on the skin, meaning no white cast or sticky residue. I used this sunscreen religiously for a few months, but I had to drop it, not because it was bad, but because it felt too oily for my oily skin. But people with dry skin will enjoy it.

Price: ₦11,900. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 . Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid (which keeps skin hydrated), UV filters that provide high SPF protection, and collagen (boosts skin elasticity). Best For: Those who hate the feeling of sunscreen and want something that disappears into the skin instantly.

4. Eucerin Daily Hydration SPF 30

Why You’ll Love It: This dermatologist-favourite option is affordable and effective. Unlike many sunscreens, it contains moisturising ingredients like glycerin and tapioca starch to keep dry skin feeling comfortable all day long.

Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Hello Beauty. Key Ingredients: Avobenzone (broad-spectrum UV protection), glycerin (a hydration hero), and dimethicone (locks in moisture and smooths the skin). Best For: Anyone looking for an affordable SPF that doubles as a daily moisturiser.

5. Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturising Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA++++

Why You’ll Love It: If your skin craves nourishment, this K-beauty favourite is packed with birch juice, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin to drench your skin in hydration while keeping harmful rays at bay. It’s creamy but non-greasy and perfect for a natural, glowy look. And it’s no wonder why it has been trending and flying off the shelves in South Korea.

Price: ₦14,725. Where To Buy: Shop at Rhema Beauty Shop. Customer review: “A very popular sun cream and for good reason. Glad to see it has been renewed and had positive results for sun protection. It’s a light gel/lotion type that sinks in invisibly. No white cast or heaviness whatsoever. You can’t feel anything at all. It didn’t irritate or dehydrate my dry, sensitive skin.” Key Ingredients: Birch juice (for skin-soothing), niacinamide (brightens and strengthens the skin barrier), and UV filters for broad-spectrum protection. Best For: Those who love Korean skincare and want their SPF to feel like a luxurious skincare step.

6. Kose Suncut UV Perfect Gel SPF 50+ PA++++

Why You’ll Love It: A gel-cream hybrid infused with botanical extracts and sodium hyaluronate to keep skin hydrated while providing maximum sun protection. It’s non-greasy, absorbs quickly, and works beautifully under makeup. Price: ₦11,200. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 . Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid (hydration boost), chamomile extract (soothes and calms the skin), and a mix of chemical filters for strong UV defence. Best For: Those who want high SPF in a fast-absorbing, skin-loving formula.