7 Korean Rice Toners You Can’t Miss for Radiant Skin

If one skincare ingredient has truly stood the test of time, it’s rice. While today’s skincare lovers are always on the lookout for the next big thing, rice has been quietly doing its magic for centuries. In fact, women in China, Korea, and Japan were using rice water concoctions for luminous skin and strong, shiny hair over 2,000 years ago.

And it turns out, they were onto something. According to studies , rice contains phenolic compounds, betaine, squalene, tricin, and rice bran, which have a bunch of skin benefits. These components are known to be anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, brightening, photoprotective, and moisturising.

They even help with dermatological conditions like atopic dermatitis and provide radiation protection. Rice-based ingredients are generally safe, nonirritating, and hypoallergenic, which means they’re perfect for all skin types, even sensitive ones. In modern K-beauty, rice toners have become popular in skincare routines. They provide hydration, brightening effects, and barrier support. Here are seven of the best Korean rice toners that deserve a spot on your shelf.

1. I’m From Rice Toner

Best for: Dull, uneven skin and normal to dry skin. If you want a toner that does it all—hydration, brightening, and strengthening—this is the one. The I’m From Rice Toner contains 77.78% rice extract, which makes it an excellent product for dull, tired skin. It has a bi-phase formula, meaning you’ll need to shake it well to mix the water and oil layers before applying. The result is a deeply nourished, glowing complexion.

Furthermore, its key ingredients are rice extract for hydration and brightening, niacinamide for even skin tone and texture, and amino acids for strengthening the skin barrier. Price: ₦26,125 (from ₦27,500). Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

2. Thank You Farmer Rice Pure Essential Toner

Best for: Dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin Dry, flaky skin? Not on this toner’s watch. The Thank You Farmer Rice Pure Essential Toner is a milky, deeply hydrating formula that helps restore moisture while soothing irritation. Niacinamide, a key ingredient, brightens and enhances the complexion, while the Lotus Flower and Fruit Fig extracts minimise the appearance of pores and control oil production. It also contains Centella Asiatica to calm irritated skin and reduce redness.

This rice toner promises to improve your skin tone after two weeks of consistent use and improve your skin moisture level by 18.95% after a month. It has a thick texture that isn’t runny but rather applies well on the skin. Price: ₦39,231. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

3. TirTir Milk Skin Toner

Best for: Dry, normal, and combination skin If you love the look of plump, juicy, dewy skin, this one’s for you. The TirTir Milk Skin Toner has a rich, milky texture that nourishes without feeling sticky. Its blend of rice and oat extracts ensures your skin feels soft, smooth, and intensely moisturised. Additionally, it contains rice and oat extracts for hydration and soothing effects, panthenol and ceramides for skin barrier repair and protection, and niacinamide for brightening dark spots.

Additionally, it contains centella asiatica extract, hyaluronic acid, and Glycyrrhiza glabra root extract to hydrate, plump, and lightly exfoliate the skin. The price ₦23,200. Where To Buy: Shop Hermosamart .

Customer review: “Feels like a combination of toner and essence. Good ingredients without artificial fragrances. I didn't feel any tacky residue. Recommended.”

4. Anua Rice 70 Glow Milky Toner

Best for: Sensitive, irritated skin or weakened skin barrier. When your skin is feeling weak, irritated, or sensitised, this toner steps in like a comforting shield. The Anua Rice 70 Glow Milky Toner contains 70% rice extract, which means it is packed with nourishing amino acids and hydrating properties. It’s especially great for restoring a compromised skin barrier.

It is fragrance-free and formulated with star ingredients like 70% Anua rice water, niacinamide, ceramides, panthenol, glycerin, and allantoin. Just know you’re getting a power-packed rice toner. The ingredients work together to brighten uneven skin tone, balance sebum production, and boost the skin barrier. Price: ₦22,570 (from ₦25,000). Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty.

5. Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk

Best for: All skin types. The Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk brings ancient beauty secrets into the modern age. It is inspired by the Joseon Dynasty’s love for rice-infused skincare.

This toner combines brightening rice water with nourishing ginseng and moisture-locking squalane to create a radiant, youthful complexion. It also contains ceramides, niacinamide, and adenosine to help improve skin barrier function. Price: ₦18,500. Where to Buy: Shop Hermosamart .

6. HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner

Best for: All skin types, anti-ageing concerns For those looking to fight premature ageing, the HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner is a great rice toner option. Unlike traditional white rice-based toners, this one contains fermented black rice extract, which is loaded with antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage and environmental stressors.

Its key ingredients are black rice extract, which will protect you against oxidative stress and ageing; hyaluronic acid for deep hydration; and Beta-glucan, which soothes and repairs the skin. Price: ₦14,700. Where To Buy: Shop Allure .

7. The Face Shop Rice Ceramide Moisturising Toner

Best for: Dry and combination skin For those who want a toner that hydrates while reinforcing the skin’s natural defence system, The Face Shop Rice Ceramide Moisturising Toner is a top pick. It’s lightweight yet deeply nourishing, making it perfect for those who need a balance of moisture and barrier support. It’s an excellent K-beauty rice toner for strengthening the skin barrier.

Furthermore, its main ingredients are rice extract, ceramides, and lecithin for brightening, protection, and locking in hydration. Price: ₦11,000. Where To Buy: Shop Miwa Beauty Store .