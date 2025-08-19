Dating in Lagos has a reputation for being pricey, but you don’t need to splurge to enjoy a good time. With ₦10,000 per person, you can still treat your partner to great food, fun activities, and a little ambience. That’s the sweet spot for budget-conscious couples, students, or anyone who wants a relaxed, memorable hangout without draining their account. We’ve rounded up lush garden dining, ice cream dates , and cinematic escapes. These five spots prove that romance in Lagos can be affordable and exciting.

1. Locale Lagos, Victoria Island

Tucked away on Saka Jojo Street, VI, Locale is the kind of place that makes you forget about Lagos' hectic nature. Its outdoor section is framed by lush greenery, giving your date the calm you usually only get outside the city. Indoors, it’s sleek and intimate, perfect for sharing small plates like lamb suya or Korean fried chicken wings.

Their bar bites start at ₦3k, small plates at around ₦5k, and mains at ₦6k. ₦10k per person is more than enough to cover a hearty meal and a drink. The lighting flatters photos, and the no-restrictions policy means you can take as many couple selfies as you like. This restaurant is ideal for pairs who value good food , relaxed elegance, and a space that makes conversation flow easily. Check out their menu on their website .

2. Rubels & Angels, Surulere

If you want a date that feels both cosy and versatile, Rubels & Angels is the place. Located on Ogunlana Drive, this Surulere favourite offers three different seating areas: the main restaurant, a laid-back lounge, and a loft that gives you more privacy.

The menu has a little of everything: indulgent milkshakes, burgers, wraps, grilled meats, and even traditional soups like egusi and okro. Their signature chicken wrap, stuffed with double sausage, is a must-share item. Prices are friendly to the ₦10k budget, and you can top your meal off with one of their decadent desserts without going over. The vibe is warm and lively, with music in the background and staff who make you feel welcome. It’s perfect for couples who like variety and don’t mind lingering over multiple courses. Visit their Instagram to see their menu list.

3. Landmark Lagos, Victoria Island

Some dates need more than one activity to keep the energy up, and Landmark makes that easy. This lifestyle and leisure hub has options, from quirky attractions like the Upside-Down House to dining spots like Hard Rock Café and Shiro.

You can start the day posing for fun, perspective-twisting photos, then grab a shared appetiser or sushi platter without overshooting your ₦10k-per-person limit. Landmark's beauty is that it offers many activities outside the usual dinner date. It’s great for couples who love mixing food, activities, and spontaneous photo ops into a single outing. Check out their website to find out more.

4. Deba’s Creamery, Lekki

Not every date has to revolve around a full meal; sometimes, dessert is the whole point. Deba’s Creamery on Wole Ariyo Street is bright, cheerful, and perfect for a playful ice cream run. Their flavours are rich and creamy, with the option to sample before committing, and the toppings range from classic sprinkles to more adventurous extras.

The pastry here is an unexpected star, and you can pair it with your favourite scoop without breaking the ₦10k mark. The colourful interiors make for great pictures. This is a sweet, low-pressure choice for couples who want to keep things light, or as a dessert stop after dinner somewhere else. Visit their Instagram page for more.

5. THC Cinemax, Ifako-Ijaiye

For couples who bond over movies, THC Cinemax is a budget-friendly win. Designed to international standards, it offers sharp projection , Dolby surround sound, and comfortable seating, making it easy to sink in and enjoy.

Tickets and snacks together can stay around ₦5k per person, leaving room in your budget for a meal before or after the show. Thanks to their promo discounts, Thursdays are the best deal days, which means you can stretch your date budget even further. It’s a classic choice for anyone who wants an easy night out with built-in entertainment. Check out their website to find out what movies are showing and when.

Quick Tips for Affordable Lagos Dates

Go off-peak: Weekdays or early evenings often mean fewer crowds and better service.



Plan walkable dates: Choose spots near each other to save on transport and add a casual stroll into the experience.



Share dishes: Large portions or appetisers for two free up cash for dessert or drinks.



Follow their socials: Many spots announce weekday specials and flash promos online.