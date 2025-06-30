Review: City Subs Might Be Lagos’ Best Kept Takeout Secret

I recently stopped by this takeaway spot that specialises in sandwiches, subs, burgers and pastries, and let me tell you, they’re not just trying their hands at this, they excel in their specialty. I found myself licking my fingers after each bite, which, to me, is the ultimate sign of a meal done right.

Location and First Impressions

City Subs has a few locations across Lagos: Yaba: 14a University Road.

Lekki: Prince Bode Adebowale Street, Off Emma Abimbola Cole, Lekki Phase 1.

Magodo: Town Square Mall, Magodo Phase 2 (this was the branch I visited). One thing that stood out at the Magodo branch was the ample parking space which is a rare luxury in Lagos. However, there’s no seating area at all. It’s strictly takeaway, so you’ll likely find yourself standing or waiting in your car while your food is being prepared.

And speaking of waiting… the downside is that we waited almost an hour for our food. That’s a long time, especially if you’re really hungry and in need of a quick bite. That said, you can skip the wait by ordering via their website or through food delivery apps like Chowdeck and Glovo .

Footlong Philly Cheesesteak

Let’s talk about the star of the show, the Footlong Philly Cheesesteak. This sandwich is no joke. It’s the length of two shawarmas in one and is easily one of the most filling subs I’ve had in Lagos. I had the opportunity to observe the kitchen in action and was impressed by their high hygiene standards. Their staff wore gloves and hairnets, and the whole process looked very clean and deliberate. The sandwich itself was packed with sliced beef, diced red and green peppers, cheese, and a tasty sauce (which I suspect is a mix of ketchup and mustard). It was heated in a sandwich press (a panini press, perhaps?) that helped melt everything into one gooey, delicious whole.

The taste is incredible! It took me back to those nostalgic meshai days in secondary school, where we’d load up bread with eggs or stew and press it together. Except this was meshai with a major upgrade. It also had a hint of shawarma vibes, but even better.

The meat was tender and chewy, the peppers added just the right kick, and the sauce brought it all together beautifully. At ₦12,500, the footlong is pricey, but considering the size and quality, I’d say it’s fair. There’s also a smaller 6-inch version available for ₦6,500.

City Sunrise Flatbread

The City Sunrise Flatbread was a pleasant surprise. Made from dough with a tomato paste base, it came topped with red and green peppers, cheese, diced chicken, and finished with a sunny-side-up egg right in the centre.

It reminded me of a pizza, but the texture was completely different. Instead of the usual firm or crispy pizza crust, this had a soft and chewy base, like a warm, fresh bread from a bakery. It was savoury, rich, and full of flavour. This one cost ₦6,500, and for the experience I had while eating, I think it’s worth every naira.

Portion Sizes and Value for Money

The portions are generous. The footlong sandwich could easily feed two or more people, especially if you’re not extremely hungry. For the quality of ingredients and the satisfying portions, I’d say City Subs gives you decent value for your money. Beyond sandwiches, they also sell a range of pastries, including bread, meat pies, chicken pies, and doughnuts, though I didn’t get to try those on this visit.

Would I Go Back?