7 Mini Projectors That Bring The Cinema Into Your Home

Aside from the high cost of gadgets and electronics in Nigeria, a projector makes watching movies at home cinematic and has an aesthetic aura to it.

Whether planning a movie night with friends or hosting a sports viewing party for the gang, the right mini projector can provide a massive screen and an immersive experience.

What to Look For In a Projector

For an excellent viewing experience, here are some key factors to consider when selecting a mini projector for your home: Resolution: Resolution determines image sharpness. Higher resolutions (like 1080p or 4K) provide more detail but cost more. 720p is suitable for basic needs, while 1080p is ideal for home theatres. 4K offers the best detail for high-end setups. Choose based on your content and budget.

Brightness (ANSI Lumens): Brightness matters, especially if your room isn’t completely dark. For indoor home cinema setups, 150–300 ANSI lumens can work well. In darker settings, even lower lumens may suffice. Connectivity Options: Ensure the projector supports multiple inputs—HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi are crucial for connecting various devices. Portability and Battery Life: If you plan on taking your projector outdoors or moving it frequently, opt for a battery-powered model with decent playtime. Price and Warranty: Prices vary widely. Compare models on trusted e-commerce sites like Jumia and 247ProjectorPlaza . For peace of mind, always check warranty details.

T20 1080P Portable Mini Projector

This is a small projector that you can easily carry around. It has several cool features: Connects to Everything: It can be connected to your phone (both iPhones and Androids), tablets, USB drives, and even external speakers.



Wireless Screen Mirroring: You can wirelessly display what’s on your phone or tablet screen onto the projector. This is great for watching videos or showing photos from your device.



Easy Focusing: It has a built-in focus wheel, so you can easily adjust the image to be sharp and clear, no matter how far away the projector is.



Big Screen, Small Space: This projector can create a large image even in a small room. It can project images from 20 inches to 110 inches.



Built-in Speaker: It has its own speaker, so you don’t necessarily need to connect external speakers. But you can also connect your speakers if you want an even better sound.



It is versatile, and you can use it for many different things, such as watching movies, playing games, or giving presentations. In short, this is a very adaptable and portable projector, perfect for someone who wants a flexible and easy-to-use device for various purposes. Price: ₦68,000 - N88,000. Where to Buy: Jumia

Portable 4K Ultra HD DLP Mini Smart Projector

Here’s what you need to know: Bright Image: It has 1000 lumens, which means it can produce a pretty bright image.

Good Contrast : The 1000:1 contrast ratio helps make the image clear and sharp.

Various Sizes : You can project images from 14 inches up to 100 inches in size.

Different Distances: The projector can be placed between 0.5 and 3.2 meters away from the screen, which is the ideal distance. The ideal projection size is 30-60 inches.

Manual Focus : You’ll need to adjust the focus by hand.

Supports 1080P : It can handle high-definition videos up to 1080P resolution.

Lots of Ports : It has various ports, including HDMI, USB, and Micro SD, so you can connect different devices.

Power Supply : It uses a 12V/2A power supply.

Compact Size: The projector itself is small and easy to carry. In simple terms, this is a compact projector that offers a bright, high-definition image and multiple ways to connect your devices. Price: ₦77,480 - ₦110,699. Where to Buy: Jumia

Epson Epiqvision Portable Projector

3LCD Technology: This is the type of display technology the projector uses to create images. It generally means good colour accuracy.



3000 Lumens: This refers to the brightness of the projector. 3000 lumens is a decent amount, meaning it should work well even in moderately lit rooms (though a dark room is always best for projectors)

WXGA Resolution: This is a specific screen resolution. It's not the highest resolution available, but it’s okay for many uses. “HD Ready” confirms that it can display high-definition content.



16:10 Aspect Ratio: This is the shape of the image. It is slightly wider than the 16:9 aspect ratio on most TVs.



Lamp Light Source : The projector uses a lamp to produce its light.



HDMI and USB: These are the types of ports the projector has. HDMI is for connecting to things like laptops or game consoles, and USB can be for powering the device or connecting to some media sources. Price: ₦800,000. Where to Buy: Jumia

Magcubic Pro Version Transpeed Projector

This is a more advanced mini projector with several features that make it a step above the basic models: Android 11 System: It’s like having a small Android tablet built right into the projector. You can download apps and stream videos directly from it.

4K Support : While the actual output resolution is 720p, it can process and decode 4K video files.

WiFi 6: This is the latest and fastest Wi-Fi technology, ensuring a stable and quick connection for streaming.

Bluetooth 5.0 : Connect your Bluetooth speakers or headphones easily.

Flexible Projection : You can adjust the projection angle by 180 degrees, allowing you to project onto different surfaces, such as walls and ceilings.

Large Screen Display: Can project an image up to 130 inches.

Low Noise and Portable: It's designed to be quiet and easy to carry, even with one hand.

Remote Control Correction: You can adjust the picture using the remote, no matter the projection angle.

Long Bulb Life: The projector's light source is expected to last up to 50,000 hours.

Supports Various Files: It can display many image and video file types. In summary, this projector is for those who want more than just basic projection. With its Android system, 4K support, and advanced connectivity, it's like a mini entertainment system. Price: ₦191,250 - ₦265,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

Sony VPL-FHZ80 Laser Projector

This describes a high-quality projector with many advanced features. Here’s a breakdown: Very Bright : 6000 Lumens Brightness: It can project a very bright image, which is great even for rooms that aren’t dark.

High Resolution: WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Resolution: This means the image will be very clear and detailed.

4K Ready : It can receive 4K 60P input and handle very high-definition 4K video at 60 frames per second.



Multiple Screen Shapes : It can project images in various widescreen formats, with 16:10 and 16:9 aspect ratios and support for 21:9 aspect ratios.

Great Colors : 3LCD Technology and Bright View for Vibrant Colors: This technology ensures that the colours in the projected image will be bright and accurate.



Long-lasting: Z-Phosphor Laser Technology: Up to 30,000 Hours: The light source is designed to last a very long time.

Many Ways to Connect : HDMI, DVI-D & VGA Inputs: There are several different types of ports that can connect to your devices.



Well-Designed : Powerful, compact, light & superbly styled: It’s both powerful and easy to handle.



Good Image Quality : It delivers consistently rich, bright, colourful images, Crisp, high-impact images, and bright, beautiful colours. It’s designed to produce high-quality images.

High Contrast 1 ‘Infinite' Contrast Ratio: This means the difference between dark and light areas in the image is very strong, making the picture look better.

Adjustable Size and Position: You can adjust the size and position of the projected image.

Less Maintenance: Sealed laser light source to prevent dust accumulation. It’s designed to keep dust out, so it needs less cleaning.

Easy to Use: Data Cloning, Auto Input Select, and Auto Power On are features that make it easier to set up and use.

Compatibility: Compatible with Crestron Connected and Extron XTP™: It can work with professional control systems. In short, this is a very high-end, feature-packed projector designed for professional or high-quality home theatre use.

Price: ₦2,899,000. Where to Buy: 247 Projector Plaza.

Philips NeoPix Ultra Projector

True Full HD 1080p Resolution: It projects high-quality images, so everything looks clear and sharp.



Philips OS with pre-loaded apps: It has a built-in operating system similar to a smart TV, so you can likely stream content directly from the projector without needing other devices.



Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI : It can connect to devices wirelessly (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) or with a cable (HDMI).



Wi-Fi screen mirroring for smart sharing: You can wirelessly show what’s on your phone or tablet screen on the projector.



Fully Connected (HDMI x 2, USB x 1, VGA x 1, MicroSD x 1): It has various ports for connecting devices such as laptops, USB drives, and memory cards.



Light source: It uses an LED light source, which is energy-efficient and long-lasting.



Contrast ratio: 3000:1: This means the difference between the darkest and brightest parts of the image is significant, leading to a more detailed picture.



Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels (1080p) Full HD: This confirms it projects in full HD quality.



Throw ratio: 1.31:1. This ratio affects how far the projector needs to be from the screen to create a certain-size image.



Aspect ratio: 16:9: This is the standard widescreen format, the same as most modern TVs.



Integrated media player: It can play videos and other media files independently of a separate device.



Keystone correction: This feature helps to straighten out the image if the projector is not placed perfectly square on the screen.



LED lifetime: Up to 30,000h: The LED light source is expected to last for a very long time.



Multiple image corrections: Offers adjustments to optimize the image.



Audio jack: You can connect headphones or external speakers.



Built-in Media Player for unlimited binge-watching: Implies easy access to streaming content.



Project images up to 65 “: The maximum size of the projected image is 65 inches.



Stereo speakers for captivating sound: It has built-in speakers.

This is a feature-rich projector designed for ease of use, good image quality, and versatile connectivity.

Price: ₦385,000. Where to Buy: 247 Projector Plaza

Hitachi LCD Projector

This projector has several features, including:

Clear Image: XGA resolution means it provides a reasonably sharp picture (1024 x 768 pixels).



Very Bright: At 6000 ANSI lumens, it’s very bright, so it can be used in rooms that aren’t completely dark.

Good Sound: It has a 16-watt stereo audio output, so you don’t necessarily need separate speakers.

High Contrast: A 3000:1 contrast ratio helps make the image look better, with clear differences between dark and light areas.

Many Ways to Connect: It has various ports, including 2 HDMI, USB, and VGA, for connecting different devices.



Long-lasting Filter: The hybrid filter lasts up to 20,000 hours, so it won’t need to be replaced often.



Wireless Option: It can do wireless presentations, but you’ll need to buy a separate adapter.

Eco Mode: It has an eco mode that extends the lamp life to 3,000 hours.

Special Modes: It has modes for blackboards, whiteboards, and daytime use, making it versatile.



Other Features: It also has features like a picture-by-picture display, an iPad app for quick connection, vertical tilt, and PC-less presentations. In short, this is a bright, versatile projector with many features designed for both presentations and entertainment, but remember you need to get an adapter if you want to use the wireless presentation feature. Price: ₦525,000. Where to Buy: Shop 247 Projector Plaza

How to Setup Your Mini Projector For A Great Cinematic Experience

Screen: Use a blank wall or a dedicated projector screen for the best image clarity. Price : ₦92,300. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia



Lighting : Darken the room or use blackout curtains to enhance picture quality. Price : N14,500 - N18,000. Where to Buy : Shop Jumia

Mounting Options: Consider using a tripod or mounting bracket for a stable setup.

Tips on Maintaining Mini Projector:

Regularly clean the projector lens with a microfiber cloth to avoid dust and smudges.

Price: ₦15,895 - ₦20,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia. Check and clean the air vents to prevent overheating.

Keep the firmware updated for improved performance and new features.

How to Enhance Your Mini Projector’s Audio

While many mini projectors have built-in speakers, pairing them with external speakers or a soundbar can greatly enhance the home cinema experience.

Price: N44,785 - N47,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

Where to Buy Mini Projectors in Nigeria

Okey Japan Address : 90 Obafemi Awolowo Way, by Fadeyi St, Junction, Ikeja Hours: Monday - Saturday⋅ 9 am. - 5:30 pm Phone: 0802 315 9184 Order Online: okeyjapan.com.ng , instagram.com , jiji.ng

2. Dumotech International Limited Address : 13 Francis Oremeji Street Computer Village, Lagos NG, Ikeja, Areas served: Computer Village Hours: Monday - Saturday⋅ 9 am - 6 pm Phone: 0812 299 882