Where to Find the Coolest Rooftop Bars in Lagos

There’s something about being high up, above it all, Lagos noise fading below, a cold drink in your hand, and the city view stretching wide in front of you. Rooftop bars have that perfect mix of breeze, music, and entertainment. Some are built for slow nights and good conversation, while others are for dancing until your feet hurt. Starting with Surulere, all the way to Victoria Island, these are the Lagos rooftop bars worth checking out today.

1. Crobar, Surulere

Tucked at the top floor of a building at 33 Akerele Road in Surulere, Crobar is that kind of spot you almost miss, until you don’t. You’ll need to climb about three flights of stairs to get to the rooftop (free leg day!), but the reward is worth it: a nice hangout with a bar that has energy.

The vibe here can be relaxed. It’s perfect for catching up with friends over games, mocktails, or strong cocktails; you get to decide what you want. The food is “à la carte”, meaning it takes a while but always comes hot and fresh (They cook it in front of you). There’s also shisha if that’s your thing. It's open every day from 4 PM - 12 AM Pro tip: sit at the bar. You’ll catch the best energy and action from there. It can get packed, so reservations are smart (call +234 906 608 0011). Budget: ₦24,000 to ₦50,000 per person. You get good value, great food, and a good taste of Surulere nightlife.

2. Moulin Rouge Rooftop Bar, Amuwo Odofin

In Amuwo Odofin Estate, just off Rabiu Babatunde Tinubu Road, Moulin Rouge Rooftop Bar offers another chill and classy setting that comes alive at night. You’ll love the skyline view; you can spot Marina’s skyscrapers or check how mad traffic is at Apple Junction before heading home.

This rooftop is built for good times with large groups, making it ideal for group hangouts, group birthdays, or weekend linkups. They serve a mix of Nigerian dishes, grilled platters, and seafood, paired with well-mixed cocktails. Service is polite, the music's not bad, and it is open every day from 9 AM to 11:30 PM. Parking can be a bit hectic when the crowd pours out, so it’s best to leave before peak exit time. Drinks are also kind of pricey, so budget around ₦20,000 to ₦50,000 per person. For bookings, call 08037198967 or 07088173653.

3. Turaka at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island

This is located atop the EbonyLife Place building at 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street. Turaka is the kind of rooftop bar you check out for the view but stay for everything else. The setting is calm, breezy, and designed for you to relax while overlooking both the city skyline and the Atlantic Ocean.

You can relax with their signature cocktails (try the Native Son) or explore a mix of local and international dishes, all beautifully plated. The outdoor area can seat about 80 guests, while the indoor space is ideal for quieter catch-ups. Live bands and weekly specials keep the energy fresh, making it great for date nights, hangouts, or even birthday dinners. It’s open 24 hours every day, though the rooftop action typically starts in the late afternoon.



Budget: ₦20,000 and up per person. Drinks are quite pricey, but you’re paying for solid alcohol, mocktails and one of the best rooftop views in Lagos. You can view their menu on the official website .



Tip: Call ahead (+234 906 800 0025) for bookings. It fills up fast on weekends.

4. Sirocco Bar and Lounge, Victoria Island

At 234B Adeola Odeku Street in Victoria Island, Sirocco Bar and Lounge is loud, energetic, and exactly where to be if you’re trying to catch Lagos nightlife. It lives on the rooftop of the former Escape Club building.

The space is built for movement and mingling with people with its greenery, clean white aesthetics, and a massive central bar. The menu is short (mainly jollof rice and wings, yam chips, and peppered chicken). Their drink list is longer and includes frozen daiquiris and other playful cocktails. It’s best for late-night crowds, seeing as it opens daily from 5 PM to 2 AM, birthday turnups, or influencer-style linkups. For a quieter experience, consider arriving early. Nighttime brings a crowd that can even make finding a seat hard. Budget: around ₦20,000 to ₦40,000 per person. Call 09010479887 to reserve a table.

5. Kaly Restaurant & Bar, Victoria Island

This one is on the 7th floor at 1 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island. Kaly is Lagos elegance with a side of Eko Atlantic views. The interior is thoughtful, the food is art, and the whole place is put together for people who appreciate fine details.

Their rooftop is perfect for dates, high-end girls' nights, or high-end solo unwind sessions. You’ll get Mediterranean flavours, premium wines, and an upscale Lagos menu that tastes great. Some of it includes ribeye steak, shawarma with spice, paired with staff who treat you well. The atmosphere is serene, the restrooms are well-attended to (yes, we’re mentioning it), and there’s plenty of free parking. It’s also open daily from 12 pm to 12 am. Budget: starts from ₦20,000 per person, but expect to spend more if you plan to eat and drink a lot.

Booking is done via WhatsApp or phone call to 0809 205 5555. Pro tip: book ahead. Rooftop bars in Lagos can be more than just aesthetics, but if you want that, they’ve got it too. Plan smart, book ahead, and show up looking good. Most importantly, have fun.