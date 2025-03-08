7 First Date Ideas & Places to Go in Lagos

For many people, the most challenging part of meeting someone new is when the conversation dries up, and you’re stuck asking those cringe-worthy questions like 'What's your favourite colour?' and 'How many siblings do you have?’ Sure, the "talking stage" is important, but it's not the most nerve-wracking part.

The most stressful thing for me is figuring out what to do on a first date that doesn't involve anyone “coming over .” While getting to know someone's favourite colour and other basic information is important, having that conversation in a restaurant setting can be awkward. Thankfully, there are tons of other fun activities that can spark great conversation. Here are seven fun first date ideas and places to go in Lagos on the weekend or during the week.

1. Play All The Games You Want To Now

Unless you plan to play games with your love interest, now is the only time to play games. Arcades are a perfect spot for a first date, especially if you're aiming for a relaxed and fun vibe. Spots like Rufus and Bee or Upbeat Recreation Centre have many games that can spark friendly competition and help you get to know each other. The nostalgia of arcade games is a bonus; you can always grab some food at the food bar later.

2. She is a Beauty. He is Class

Considering a more cultural experience for your date? Why not visit the Nike Art Gallery or Yenwa Gallery ? Both galleries host exhibitions where you can enjoy stunning artwork while sipping wine. It's the perfect setting for meaningful conversations and discovering a shared appreciation for contemporary art. Something about art galleries screams beauty and class, as your relationship should.

3. The One Time You’re Allowed To Get Your Hands Dirty

As you will soon discover, a DIY session on your first date is the one time you’re allowed to get your hands dirty. So ditch the boring dinner-and-a-movie date and sign up for a workshop or class together! Places like Lohn Lagos offer candle-making workshops, Abela offers perfume-making sessions, and Pottery by Ablesworth offers pottery classes. You could also try a paint-and-sip event at Breather. These hands-on experiences are perfect for bonding; you'll have a cool souvenir to remember the date. Whether you're making perfume, painting, or trying another craft together, getting your hands dirty is a fun and unique way to connect with your date!

4. Let The Waves Take You

If you're looking for a relaxed and pressure-free first date, head to one of Ilashe's beaches , like Ziba, Jara, or Avista. Enjoy the sun, sand, and sea with a laid-back beach party, a chill beach club, or a peaceful walk along the shore.

5. Let It Flow! Not Only Your Kayaks; The Vibe, Too

Kayaking in Lagos is an exciting outdoor adventure that is perfect for a date! You and your special someone can take in breathtaking views, peaceful moments and spot some cool wildlife while paddling through the water. La Campagne Tropicana , Kampari Tours , and Omu Resort are great kayaking spots in Lagos.

6. Love is War! Start Early!

Paintball is an action-packed team game that's all about strategy. You and your love interest will need to work together and communicate if you want to win - it takes more than just shooting paint-filled pellets from air-powered guns to come out on top! It's also a great way to get some exercise and bond with your date. If you're considering a paintball date in Lagos , pick a good facility with all the gear you'll need (guns, protective gear, and paintballs). And don't forget to wear comfy clothes and shoes! SEAL Team Paintball , Leisure Sports Paintball , and Kampari Tours are our top picks for paintballing!

7. It's Important You Laugh Now

Going to a live comedy show is a perfect idea for a fun and casual date in Lagos ! You and your date will have a great time laughing together. Plus, it's a fantastic way to find new comedians and support local talent. A Billion Laughs and Laughter Cave Shows every Tuesday are options you should try.