Without sun protection, dark skin remains vulnerable to hyperpigmentation, sunburn, and dark spots in Nigeria. And while sunscreen is essential, it’s easy to forget to apply sunscreen on some days, which makes you wish every skincare step could be rolled into one tube. On busy mornings or low-effort days, it’s easy to skip, which is why multitasking skincare is more relevant than ever. That way, you don’t have to buy so many products or worry about forgetting one step of the routine. While that is a bit futuristic, there are body creams that contain SPF. These twelve body creams with SPF deeply moisturise, are gentle on sensitive skin , and don’t leave sticky residue for sweaty individuals. They also shield your skin from sunburn, dark spots, and premature ageing .

Read Also: 7 Most Complimented Female Body Lotions in Nigeria

1. Eucerin Sensitive Protect Sun Lotion SPF 50+ (150 ml)

Eucerin Sensitive Protect Sun Lotion SPF 50+ is like a shield for sensitive skin. It protects the skin from sun damage, soothes redness, and even helps your skin heal. Plus, it's super light, absorbs fast, resists water and won't feel sticky, even in the heat. Price: ₦29,900. Where to buy: Shop BuyBetter .

2. Olay Complete Lightweight Day Lotion with SPF 15

If you have normal, sensitive or oily skin, this one's for you. It sinks in fast, calms sensitive skin, and even helps strengthen your skin's barrier This light, broad-spectrum moisturiser not only defends your skin from daily UV rays but also keeps your skin happy and hydrated for up to 8 hours without feeling heavy or greasy with vitamins (B3, E, and B5), soothing aloe, and glycerin. Price: ₦17,500. Where to buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

3. CookieSkin Brightening Body Lotion SPF 20 (30 ml)

If you want hydrated, even-toned skin with sun protection, CookieSkin Brightening Body Lotion SPF 20 is your go-to. This light, quick-absorbing lotion deeply moisturises and shields your skin from UV rays. Packed with AHAs, BHAs, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, jojoba oil, and antioxidants, it smooths and evens your skin, fades dark spots, and leaves minimal residue. If you are constantly exposed to the sun, this is the perfect body lotion for you. Price: ₦40,000. Where to buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

4. Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion SPF 30

Lightweight and water-resistant, this SPF 30 lotion combines moisturising vitamin E with a non-greasy feel. It provides 48 hours of hydration, which makes it a smart pick for anyone with dry, sensitive skin. Price: ₦15,765.47. Where to Buy: Care to Beauty .

5. Skintivity Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 (60 ml)

Looking for a sunscreen that won't leave you looking like a ghost? Go for Skintivity Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30. This lightweight lotion uses zinc oxide to protect your skin without a white cast and is perfect for anyone with normal, oily , or acne-prone skin . It's also packed with good stuff like niacinamide, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin to keep your skin hydrated and calm. No parabens, no fragrance, no oil – won't clog your pores and safe enough for face use. Price: ₦7,000. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

6. Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (500 ml)

Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (500 ml) is super light, not greasy at all, and sinks in fast without leaving a white film. It’s water-resistant for 80 minutes and keeps your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours, thanks to aloe vera and vitamin E. It's perfect for head-to-toe protection because it contains no parabens or sulfates. Price: ₦38,000. Where to buy: Shop Teeka4 .

7. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 50

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 50 is a lightweight, non-greasy lotion that feels invisible on all skin tones and won't leave a white cast. Dermatologists formulated it with SPF 50 to protect your skin from the sun, along with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to keep it hydrated and reduce redness. It's a great choice if you want reliable sun protection and long-lasting moisture. Price: ₦18,335. Where to buy: Shop Teeka4 .

8. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Anti-Dark Spot Fluid SPF 50+

Say goodbye to dark spots with La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Anti-Dark Spot Fluid SPF 50+. Formulated with Melasyl, it actively works to prevent and diminish those stubborn dark spots, making it a dream come true for anyone prone to pigmentation. Price: ₦62,391.40 Where to buy: Shop Care to Beauty .

Read Also: These Products Help You Fight Hyperpigmentation and Get You Glowing In No Time

9. NIVEA Body Extra Whitening Body Lotion (200 ml)

NIVEA Body Extra Whitening Body Lotion is a light, non-greasy lotion with SPF 15 and vitamin C. It’s famous for its mild smell and how easily it sinks in, making it perfect for hot, humid weather. Over time, it helps even out your skin tone and fade dull spots, while the daily SPF protects against sun damage. It's an affordable choice for everyday use. Price: $13.95. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

10. Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Body Lotion SPF 60

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Body Lotion with SPF 60 offers good sun protection and hydration. It's made for dry and sensitive skin, won't feel greasy, and is good for daily use, especially in the Nigerian sun. Price: $13.95. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

11. Cetaphil Healthy Renew Moisturizing Day Cream SPF 30

The Cetaphil Healthy Renew Moisturising Day Cream SPF 30 is a fragrance-free daily moisturiser. It provides 48 hours of hydration and protects your skin from sun damage that can cause premature ageing.

It contains peptides, which are a gentle alternative to retinol, helping to smooth out fine lines and make your skin appear firmer without causing irritation. It also has Vitamins B3 and B5 to help your skin heal and calm any sensitivity. It’s perfect for sensitive skin that needs hydration, anti-ageing benefits, and sun protection all in one go. Price: $16.70. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

12. Hatomugi UV Moisturizing Milky Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (250 ml)

This Hatomugi UV Moisturising Milky Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (250 ml) is like a healthy drink for your skin, thanks to ingredients like wheatgrass, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and aloe vera. It keeps your skin moisturised and protected from both types of sun rays (UVB/UVA). Plus, the big bottle means it lasts longer, and you get more for your money. Price: ₦11,500. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .