7 Best Logistics Companies to Ship Products Abroad

As Nigeria’s export business booms, many Nigerian business owners and exporters search for how to ship their products from Nigeria to other countries, but there are several hurdles. Complex customs rules, unpredictable transit times, and hidden fees are some of the challenges they face, and the right logistics partner can solve these issues. With endless options, choosing the best logistics company in Nigeria to export abroad is vital, as it can make or break your international venture. These seven top shippers can cut transit time, smooth customs clearance , and boost overseas sales. They are also reliable and offer affordable Nigeria-to-US freight rates.

1. DHL Nigeria – Express & Customs Brokerage

DHL offers international shipping from Nigeria as one of its services and has a global footprint that covers 220+ countries with air, road, ocean, and rail freight. Their in‑house customs team fast‑tracks SONCAP approvals and documentation. You can integrate DHL’s dashboard with Shopify or WooCommerce for live parcel updates, perfect for e-tailers who need real-time cargo tracking from Nigeria to the UK. Why it’s better: If speed, reliability, and seamless customs handling are top priorities, DHL ensures your parcels arrive on time and intact every time. Book Here: DHL Nigeria.

2. GIG Logistics (GIGL) – Tech‑Driven SME Specialist

Using the GIGGO app, GIG Logistics boasts of providing seamless, fast, and efficient global shipping service from Nigeria to the world. Their domestic network feeds directly into global partners, so small businesses enjoy affordable door‑to‑door rates. For startups and e‑commerce sellers, GIG balances cost and convenience. Why it’s better: SMEs and startups love GIG Logistics because you only pay for the space you use—no bulky load fees—and you get push notifications at every checkpoint. Download: GIGO App

3. Red Star Express – FedEx Affiliate

Red Star Express is one of the best logistics companies in Nigeria. It offers both local and international services. With Nigeria’s widest domestic coverage, it will hand your parcel straight to FedEx’s global network. They pick up your goods and handle paperwork, and with their FedEx integration, they ensure consistent tracking and customs handling. Why it’s better: You benefit from local expertise plus FedEx’s reach, ideal for hybrid shipments that start inland and finish abroad without multiple middlemen. Book: Red Star Express

4. Bowa Gate Global Limited – Trusted Clearing & Freight Partner

When you're shipping products, you need hands-on, knowledgeable partners. Bowa Gate Global Limited has been navigating this path since 1994. They hold all necessary customs licenses and are internationally certified—FIATA, WCA, ANLCA—giving you peace of mind that your SONCAP and NAFDAC documents are done right. Why it’s better: For 50–100 kg to full-container loads, whether by air, sea, or road, Bowa Gate’s team handles everything from paperwork, timely pickups, and customs clearing to warehousing and final delivery without surprises.

Where to book: Bowa Gate Global

5. Team Freight and Logistics Limited – The Personalised Freight Coordinator

Do you need someone to walk you through the export process from start to finish? Team Freight and Logistics Limited fits that role perfectly. Based in Ikeja/Ijesha, they specialise in air and sea freight, warehousing, and customs brokerage for key trade partner countries like China, the UAE, and the US. Why it’s better: With a small, focused team, they offer personal communication and regular updates. They are your best option if your business needs step-by-step support, especially for FCL or perishable shipments. Where to book: Team Freight & Logistics

6. Maersk Nigeria – Ocean Freight & Containers

Maersk has a reputation for reliability and efficiency. They dominate shipping, sailing daily from Lagos and Port Harcourt with hundreds of containers. Their Maersk Spot portal locks in your rates and transit times before you book, so you are not met with surprise surcharges. Combine ocean freight with inland haulage for door-to-door shipping from Lagos to London.



Why it’s better: Predictable costs and schedules make budgeting easy, while Maersk’s digital tools give you transparency every step of the way. Book directly: Maersk Nigeria

7. FOB Global Logistics

Based in Ikeja near MMA, FOB Global Logistics offers flexible air, sea-to-air, and soon digital trucking across Nigeria. With weekly consolidation flights to the US, EU, China, and UAE, plus warehousing in 3,700 cities, they serve SMEs and e-commerce exporters. Their FOB model gives you control over freight and insurance, saving costs compared to CIF. Their NEPC-backed infrastructure makes them ideal for transparent, efficient shipments of crafts, perishables, and small-to-mid loads. Book here: FOB Global Logistics

How to Prepare for Shipping Abroad

Pack Professionally Use double‑walled boxes, bubble wrap, and waterproof tape. For perishables, choose insulated containers and gel packs. Organise Your Documents Gather SONCAP, NAFDAC clearance, Form M, and a detailed Commercial Invoice at least two weeks before shipping.

Form M, Insure & Declare Accurately Under‑declaring your cargo may save money upfront, but it exposes you. Opt for 1–2% cargo insurance through your shipper. Compare Live Rates Use calculators on Terminal Africa or AfroShipper to compare affordable Nigeria-to-US freight rates. Pick the Right Port For urgent parcels, choose Murtala Muhammed Airport; Apapa or Tin‑Can Island sea services are more cost‑effective for bulk shipments.