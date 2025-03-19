The 7 Best Acne-Fighting Azelaic Acid Products That Actually Work

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns worldwide that affects people of all ages and skin types. It can stem from various factors, including hormonal imbalances, excessive oil production, clogged pores, and bacterial overgrowth.

While some blemishes may disappear within days, others leave stubborn scars and hyperpigmentation that linger for weeks or even months. Effectively managing acne requires a combination of skincare, lifestyle changes, and, in some cases, medical intervention.

One of the most promising ingredients for treating and getting rid of acne is azelaic acid. Azealic acid is a naturally occurring dicarboxylic acid found in grains like barley, wheat, and rye. It is renowned for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and exfoliating properties, which makes it an effective treatment for acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation.

Research shows that using a 20% azelaic acid cream can make a big difference in clearing acne. It helps reduce acne severity by 62.2%, meaning breakouts become much less severe. It also works particularly well on clogged pores (blackheads and whiteheads), reducing them by 87.8%. It shrinks red bumps (papules) by 53.66% and pus-filled pimples (pustules) by 45.12%.

Azelaic acid works by: Reducing acne-causing bacteria on the skin

Decreasing inflammation by making pimples less red and swollen

Unclogging pores and preventing new breakouts

Fading post-acne marks by inhibiting melanin production

Since it is well-tolerated by most skin types, azelaic acid is often recommended for those with sensitive skin, rosacea, and acne-prone skin. Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the best azelaic acid products that effectively fight acne, cater to different skin concerns, and help fade post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Best for Acne: Paula’s Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster

Paula’s Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster has a dermatologist-approved formula designed specifically to combat acne. In addition to azelaic acid, it contains salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that penetrates deep into the pores to dissolve excess oil and dead skin cells, and prevent the formation of blackheads and whiteheads.

It also contains Liquorice root extract and allantoin that provide soothing and brightening benefits. This Azelaic Acid booster has a gel-cream texture and can be used alone or mixed with your moisturiser for a gentler application. Price: $39. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Best for Combination Skin: Cos de BAHA Azelaic Acid 10% Serum

Cos de BAHA’s Azelaic Acid 10% Serum is a budget-friendly serum that provides impressive results for those with combination skin. It contains witch hazel and rosemary extract, which help control excess oil production, while niacinamide brightens the skin and soothes inflammation. This serum is a great choice for those looking for a multi-functional product that addresses acne, oiliness, and uneven skin tone.

Its watery consistency allows it to absorb easily. Due to its high azelaic acid content, it may cause mild tingling, especially for first-time users. Some users have also pointed out that they sometimes see white crystals in this serum, but the brand assures them that this is caused by a low winter temperature. If this occurs, they advise soaking the bottle in warm water for 10 minutes and storing it at room temperature. Price: $13.45. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Best for Stubborn Hyperpigmentation: Sesderma Azelac Ru Facial Serum

If you struggle with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) or dark spots left behind by acne, Sesderma’s Azelac Ru Facial Serum is an excellent choice. This serum contains azelaic acid, retinol, and vitamin C , two powerful ingredients known for brightening and improving skin tone.

It also uses niacinamide to further enhance its ability to fade dark spots while strengthening the skin’s barrier. Due to the active ingredients, this serum causes a slight tingling sensation. It is best used at night and followed by sunscreen in the morning. Price: $60. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Best for Beginners: The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

If you’re new to azelaic acid, The Ordinary’s Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% is a great place to start. Formulated with 10% azelaic acid, it provides acne-fighting benefits without being too harsh on sensitive skin. The inclusion of vitamin E also provides antioxidant protection against environmental stressors. It has a mattifying finish that works well under makeup. However, due to its silicone-based formula, it may pill when layered with certain products. Price: ₦27,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

5. Best Prescription-Strength Treatment: Ezanic Azelaic Acid 20% Gel

Ezanic 20% Gel is a prescription-strength treatment containing 20% azelaic acid, making it one of the most potent options. It is widely used for treating acne and rosacea, as it helps clear pores, reduce redness, and control bacteria growth. Dermatologists or skincare specialists usually prescribe this gel to patients they deem fit to use it.

Furthermore, it’s gel texture that may feel slightly drying. It is best to use this under the supervision of a dermatologist, especially if you have sensitive skin. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty By Daz .

6. Best for Sensitive Skin: ANUA Azelaic Acid + Hyaluronic Acid Serum

ANUA’s Azelaic Acid + Hyaluronic Acid Serum might be the perfect gentle and effective solution for sensitive, irritated, or rosacea-prone skin. This formula combines azelaic acid with hydrating and soothing ingredients, including Centella Asiatica, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid . It was made to help calm redness, reduce inflammation, and deeply hydrate the skin.

It also has a cooling sensation when applied to the skin, which just makes inflamed skin even calmer. If you experience acne, dryness, or sensitivity, you might want to use this. Additionally, it absorbs quickly and layers well with other skincare products. Price: $22. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Best for Dark Spots: Naturium Azelaic Acid 10% Emulsion

Naturium’s Azelaic Acid 10% Emulsion is another great product for anyone dealing with acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. It combines azelaic acid with niacinamide, a well-known brightening ingredient, along with oat extract and linseed oil for extra hydration and barrier support.

Oat extract is also known for being incredibly soothing and beneficial for sensitive skin. This formula is great for treating active acne and lingering discolouration or dark spots. It has a creamy texture that hydrates, and it works well when used alongside other brightening agents like vitamin C. Price: $21.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Azelaic acid is an ingredient that effectively targets acne, redness, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. If you are new to using this ingredient, dealing with persistent breakouts, or looking for a brightening formula to tackle dark spots, there’s a product on this list for your concerns.