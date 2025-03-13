The 7 Best Rosemary Oil Products for Hair Growth

Rosemary oil has gained significant attention in the haircare industry for its potential to promote hair growth and combat hair loss.

This oil, derived from the Mediterranean native Rosmarinus officinalis plant, has long been used in traditional medicine for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and circulation-boosting properties. Research suggests that rosemary oil can be as effective as minoxidil, a common hair regrowth treatment, in stimulating hair follicles and improving scalp health.

If you want to incorporate rosemary oil into your haircare routine, here are seven of the best rosemary oil products designed to support hair growth and strengthen your locks.

1. Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth

Best for: Strengthening weak, thinning hair This high-quality rosemary oil uses a mix of nourishing carrier oils, including jojoba, castor, sesame oil, and vitamin E and biotin.

These ingredients work together to fortify the hair shaft, reduce breakage, and encourage growth. It also strengthens weak and brittle hair and boosts scalp circulation for healthier follicles. Price: $17.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Ingredients: Rosemary oil, grape seed oil, jojoba oil, sesame oil, castor oil, vitamin E, biotin.

2. Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Hair and Scalp Oil

Best for: Scalp hydration and soothing irritation Briogeo’s Scalp Revival oil is a luxurious pre-wash treatment that nourishes the scalp while encouraging hair growth. It contains rosemary oil mixed with biotin and ceramides to strengthen strands, while binchotan charcoal detoxifies the scalp.

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a vitamin found in our bodies that turns fats and carbs into protein. Biotin helps to stimulate keratin production, and strengthen the hair shaft which leads to thicker, fuller hair. Unlike traditional rosemary oils, this formula is tingle-free, meaning it is gentle for those with sensitive scalps. Price: $32. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Ingredients: Rosemary oil, biotin, avocado oil, coconut oil, olive oil, ceramides, binchotan charcoal.

3. Difeel Rosemary & Mint Premium Hair Oil with Biotin

Best for: Thicker, fuller hair growth This budget-friendly rosemary oil combines mint and biotin to stimulate the scalp and promote thicker hair growth. Peppermint oil's cooling sensation soothes scalp irritation, while castor and sunflower oils provide deep nourishment.

It’ll be appreciated by those struggling with hair thinning and scalp inflammation. This hair oil will help you grow thicker hair with consistent use. Price: $7.26. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Ingredients: Rosemary oil, peppermint oil, castor oil, biotin, soybean oil, cucumber extract.

4. Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo

Best for: Strengthening and volumising fine hair Nécessaire’s rosemary-infused shampoo is a gentle and effective option for anyone who wants to incorporate rosemary into their cleansing routine rather than using oils. It contains hydrolysed proteins to fortify strands, ceramides to protect the hair barrier, and rosemary extract to stimulate hair growth.

This formula contains rosemary oil, rosemary extract, and rosemary water, so best believe you’ll be getting all the benefits of this plant by using this shampoo. Customers who have experienced hair thinning from dying their hair have left incredible reviews of this shampoo. Price: $30. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Ingredients: Rosemary extract, hydrolysed pea protein, ceramides, jojoba protein, niacinamide.

Customer review: “This product is worth every dollar it took to buy this. I bought the smallest bottle to test it out and I'm halfway through, and my bald spot is no longer bald but has thin hairs now. I bought this struggling at 4 months postpartum with hair loss and could no longer wear my hair up. For context, I am a black woman and have type 4 hair texture. This product is key!”

5. Art Naturals Organic Rosemary and Castor Hair Growth Oil

Best for: Deep conditioning and scalp hydration Art Naturals combines organic rosemary and castor oil to create an ultra-hydrating formula that deeply conditions the scalp and strands. Castor oil is known for its thickening properties, while rosemary stimulates the hair follicles.

This is a great product for those with dry, brittle hair seeking intensive treatment. You can also use this as an overnight scalp treatment, and wash it off in the morning. Price: $14.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Ingredients: Rosemary oil, castor oil, coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil.

6. Divi Scalp Serum

Best for: Treating thinning hair and postpartum hair loss Divi’s scalp serum is a water-based formula containing rosemary oil, caffeine, and copper peptides to support hair regrowth. Rosemary has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties, which means it can help soothe an itchy scalp and potentially dandruff.

Caffeine is also popular for hair care; it blocks DHT (Dihydrotestosterone), a hormone linked to hair loss, especially in male and female pattern baldness, and caffeine helps reduce its effects. It also stimulates hair follicles and encourages hair growth. It’s clinically tested to improve the appearance of thinning hair and is especially popular among those experiencing postpartum hair loss. Price: $32. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Ingredients: Rosemary oil, caffeine, copper tripeptide-1, tea tree oil, biotin, hyaluronic acid

7. Ten-Q Beauty Silky Leave-In Conditioner

Best for: Growing edges and hair growth Ten-Q Beauty is a Nigerian hair care brand that steadily grows people’s hair and increases their confidence in it. This leave-in conditioner, infused with nourishing ingredients like baobab oil, flaxseed extract, and pro-vitamin B5, deeply moisturises, softens, and detangles hair for a silky, manageable finish.

It uses flaxseed extract and silk protein to grow out hair strands. It also detangles hair and helps with frizz control to make combing easier while smoothing the hair. It is packed with nutrients and packed with antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin E, and omega fatty acids to strengthen and protect hair. Price: ₦3,000 - ₦24,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tenq Beauty .

8. Aunt Jackie’s Biotin Rosemary Hair Oil

Best for: Hair growth, thickness, and preventing breakage

This hair oil combines biotin, rosemary, and mint to stimulate hair growth, nourish strands, and prevent breakage for longer, stronger hair. It uses rosemary and mint to boost blood circulation to the scalp. The biotin strengthens weak and thinning hair, the castor oil and jojoba oil nourish and protects the hair. Price: ₦12,900. Where To Buy: Shop Allure .

Rosemary oil has long been revered for its ability to support hair growth, and these seven products make it easy to introduce this powerful ingredient into your routine. If you prefer a pure oil, a pre-wash treatment, or a strengthening shampoo, there’s a rosemary-infused product to suit every hair type and concern. When using rosemary oil, remember to perform a patch test before application, especially if you have a sensitive scalp.