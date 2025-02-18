There’s a chance that you probably already have a Vitamin C serum in your skincare routine, (but if you don’t, go through our vitamin C serums essay to help you make your pick). A vitamin C serum in your skincare routine will give you a natural glow and many benefits. It provides antioxidant support, which shields skin cells from damage, fades hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and firms the skin.

A study conducted on a group of Chinese women by the Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications showed that vitamin C (ascorbic acid) plays an important role in maintaining skin health. The study concluded that using a vitamin C lotion for 28 days could significantly improve skin glossiness, improve skin colour, enhance facial skin elasticity and tightness, and reduce wrinkles. It’s like a skincare magic potion!

And you can extend these benefits to not only your face but also the skin below your chin, that is, your neck, chest, arms, and legs by upgrading your body lotion to one that contains vitamin C. Having a body lotion with vitamin C is the best way to start getting all of its benefits all over your body. Ahead, find the best vitamin C body lotions on the market, according to editors, dermatologists and rave reviews.

Skin by Zaron Vitamin C Brightening and Moisturising Body Lotion

Skin by Zaron is a Nigerian beauty line that offers affordable makeup and skincare products. Its Vitamin C Brightening and Moisturising Body Lotion has a light texture and works to give skin a younger-looking appearance.

Its key ingredients are vitamin C which helps to lighten spots and hyperpigmentation, niacinamide which improves the skin’s texture, mother of pearl extracts which stimulate collagen production, collagen which improves skin elasticity, kojic acid and alpha arbutin which are powerful skin brightening agents. Price: ₦4,820 - ₦16,780. Where To Buy: Shop The Aphro Beauty .

Nivea Radiant and Beauty Even Glow Body Lotion

Nivea’s Radiant and Beauty Even Glow lotion contains 95% pure vitamin C, turmeric, and pearl extract to reduce the appearance and formation of dark spots significantly. Additionally, it has SPF 15 to protect the skin from sun damage and excessive melanin production.

It is also very hydrating and will keep your skin moisturised all day without any ashiness. Price: ₦12,600. Where To Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

Olay Vitamin C Brightening Body Lotion

If you want a brighter complexion without having to splurge on high-end skincare, Olay has you covered, literally. This body lotion promises to give you a glow-up in just 21 days, all thanks to its powerful ingredient combination of vitamin C and Olay’s famous B3 complex. Together, they work to hydrate, even out skin tone, and boost your skin’s natural glow.

Its formula is light and nourishing. However, if your skin leans on the drier side, you might need to layer it with an oil or go for a thicker body lotion alternative. But for those who want an affordable brightening lotion that absorbs fast and works wonders? This one’s a no-brainer. Price: ₦17,800. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

Medix 5.5 Vitamin C + Turmeric Cream

If you want to tackle hyperpigmentation while deeply hydrating your skin, Medix 5.5 could be your saviour. This formula combines vitamin C with turmeric, an ancient brightening ingredient known for its anti-inflammatory and skin-evening properties. Thanks to the curcumin in it, turmeric works as a skin-lightening agent, reducing excess melanin production and lightening your skin tone.

It also contains several other great ingredients, such as ginger, ginseng, sunflower, rice bran, and vitamin E oils. People who struggle with hyperpigmentation, sunburns, and dull skin will greatly benefit from this Medix 5.5 lotion.

What makes this lotion stand out is its rich, creamy texture, which is infused with shea butter. We all know that shea butter is excellent at leaving skin deeply moisturised and glowing. While it’s a fantastic option for dry or uneven skin, it does have a thicker consistency, so be prepared to let it sink in before slipping into your clothes. You can also apply this lotion to both your face and body, which is a great plus.



Price: ₦17,300. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Customer review: “When it comes to having a brighter and shiny skin, you’ve got to think about this body lotion. It’s a must-have for my skincare routine!!!”

Advanced Clinicals Vitamin C Brightening Cream

If you want an affordable vitamin C lotion that contains exceptional ingredients and will work without irritating your skin, Advanced Clinicals has just the thing. I personally trust and love this brand because its Tea Tree Oil serum cleared my rosacea, and its products do exactly what they say they will.

Advanced Clinicals Vitamin C Brightening Cream is an effective cream that pairs vitamin C with ferulic acid, an antioxidant that stabilises and further enhances vitamin C’s benefits. Adding aloe vera, glycerin, and coconut oil will keep your skin hydrated and soothed throughout the day.

People with sensitive skin will also enjoy it. The only downside is that it has a slightly tacky texture if you overapply it, so a little goes a long way. Like the Medix 5.5 lotion, it can be applied to your face. Price: ₦18,000. Where to Buy: Shop at Rhema Beauty Shop .

AmLactin Daily Vitamin C Lotion

For anyone dealing with stubborn rough patches, dark spots, or keratosis pilaris (those tiny bumps on the back of your arms), AmLactin’s vitamin C lotion could be your secret weapon to get rid of them. Why? Because of Lactic Acid.

Lactic acid exfoliates dead skin cells and acts as a humectant that draws moisture into the skin. Add vitamin C to the mix, and you have a formula that smoothens, brightens, and hydrates. The only downside is that it has that classic “acidic” scent that’s common in exfoliating lotions, but if you can get past that, your skin will thank you.



Price: ₦32,000. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

Sol de Janeiro is a brand known for its dreamy fragrances, but this body cream has more than just a pretty fragrance. It’s packed with vitamin C, AHAs for gentle exfoliation, and cupuaçu butter, a Brazilian super ingredient that deeply nourishes the skin. Its exfoliating acids are derived from mango and banana fruit extracts. Consistent use gives you a bright, smooth, and ultra-hydrated glow.

“Bom dia,” is Portuguese for ”good day” in English, and that is exactly what you’ll have with its irresistible notes of black amber plum, crème de cassis, jasmine blooms, Brazilian orchid, vanilla woods, and warm musk.

Its warm and slightly fruity scent lingers for hours like an expensive perfume. But if you’re sensitive to fragrance, this might not be for you, but for everyone else? It’s basically a holiday in a tub. Price: ₦30,300. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .