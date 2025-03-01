The Best Sunscreens With No White Cast for Sensitive Skin

Having sensitive skin can sometimes feel like a curse or some nightmare that you’re waiting to wake up from. While everyone else is raving about the latest skincare products and ingredients to try, your skin reacts like an overdramatic diva at the slightest provocation.



If you try a trendy serum, you might wake up to redness. Or if you try a cult-favourite moisturiser? You may start noticing some breakouts. And don’t even get started on sunscreen; the very thing that’s supposed to protect your skin can often leave it feeling irritated, greasy, or worse, covered in a mysterious rash.

I for one can attest to the fact that I used to have a love-hate relationship with sunscreen as a sensitive skin girl because each time I applied it, I always came home with a new pimple.



But before you swear off SPF for good (please don’t!), let’s talk about why sunscreen is non-negotiable. Sunscreen shields your skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, which are categorised into UVA and UVB. UVA rays are responsible for premature aging and wrinkles, while UVB rays cause sunburns.

Both contribute to skin cancer which makes daily sunscreen application very important. The trick for sensitive skin types is finding a formula that can protect your skin without the irritation.

This list is dominated by Korean Beauty (K-Beauty) sunscreens and for good reason. K-Beauty brands are known for their innovative, skin-loving formulations that go beyond sun protection.

They often incorporate soothing and hydrating ingredients which are suitable for even the most temperamental skin. One standout ingredient you’ll find in most of these sunscreens is Centella Asiatica.

Why Centella Asiatica is a Sensitive Skin Saviour

Centella Asiatica, also known as Cica, is a medicinal plant that has been used in traditional Asian medicine for centuries. It’s famous for its anti-inflammatory and skin-repairing benefits. Rich in antioxidants, it helps soothe irritation, strengthen the skin barrier, and promote healing. Hence, it is no surprise that many of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin contain this ingredient prominently.

Now, let’s explore the best sunscreens that will protect and pamper your skin without any unwanted drama.

Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water Fit Sun Serum SPF 50

The most gentle and soothing sunscreen of them all, this Centella Hyalu-Cica Water Fit Sun Serum has a serum-like texture that blends quickly into the skin and doesn’t leave a sticky or greasy feeling. It has a beautiful texture and it provides a dewy finish that’ll make your skin look fresh and hydrated.

It is also an excellent base under makeup. Try this sunscreen if you have dehydrated or combination skin that reacts easily to thick, heavy formulas. Price: ₦16,800. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop. Why it’s great for sensitive skin: Centella Asiatica Extract soothes inflammation and calms irritation.

Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates and prevents dryness.

Baby Green Complex (7 types of sprout extracts) has antioxidants and minerals to protect the skin barrier.

Numbuzin No. 1 Pure Full Calming Water Sunscreen SPF 50+

With a whopping 15% Centella Asiatica extract, this sunscreen is designed to calm redness and irritation while providing high sun protection. For those who struggle with skin sensitivity and redness, the Numbuzin No. 1 Pure Full-Calming Water Sunscreen might be your new go-to.

It is formulated with a high concentration of soothing ingredients to calm and protect delicate skin. While the spf 50 does its job at protecting your skin from the sun, the other ingredients also work to brighten and strengthen your skin barrier at the same time. This sunscreen is perfect for those with red, inflamed, or easily irritated skin. Price: ₦20,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station . Why it’s great for sensitive skin: Licorice Root Water (20.55%) helps to brighten and soothe irritation.

Centella Asiatica Extract (15%) provides healing and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Houttuynia Cordata Extract (14.25%) strengthens the skin barrier and reduces redness.

Nivea UV Super Water Gel SPF 50+

Made in Japan, this sunscreen is a light, gel-based sunscreen that feels refreshingly light on the skin. It is a budget-friendly option that still provides excellent sun protection. I love this sunscreen because of its watery texture which doesn’t feel heavy once applied and won’t make you sweaty and uncomfortable throughout the day.

This sunscreen is best for people who hate the feeling of sunscreen and want something that disappears into the skin effortlessly. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria. Why it’s great for sensitive skin: Alcohol-free formula reduces irritation and dryness.

Hyaluronic Acid ensures the skin stays hydrated throughout the day.

Watery texture prevents clogging pores and feels refreshing on hot days.

The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30

Formulated with a hydration trio; Polyglutamic Acid, Glycerin, and Squalane, this sunscreen is perfect for those who want sun protection with added hydration and glow. Polyglutamic Acid, according to Prequel , is a non-exfoliating natural moisturising peptide proven to be a better hydrator than hyaluronic acid and collagen protein as it helps restore skin elasticity and smooth visual wrinkles.

This broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen provides both UVA & UVB protection. And if you have dry, dull, or flaky skin, this sunscreen will keep your skin glowing and comfortable all day long. Price: ₦32,490. Where To Buy: Shop My Skincare Mall .

Why it’s great for sensitive skin: Polyglutamic Acid locks in hydration for a plump, dewy look .

Squalane and Glycerin provide long-lasting moisture without feeling greasy.

Blends invisibly into all skin tones without a white cast.

HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Airy Fit Sunscreen SPF 50+

For those who prefer a sunscreen with a more natural, skin-like finish, the HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Airy Fit Sunscreen will steal your heart. It has a soft, creamy texture that applies on smoothly and sets into a semi-matte, satin look when applied. It has a more natural, skin-like effect, rather than dewy or glowy. Price: ₦17,999. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station . Why it’s great for sensitive skin: Rice Extract helps to brighten and strengthen the skin.

Centella Asiatica and Sunflower Extracts provide antioxidants and soothing properties.

Lightweight and breathable formula won’t clog pores or feel heavy.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+

One of the most hyped sunscreens on the market, the Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics provides powerful SPF 50+ PA++++ protection, and it feels light and gel-like on the skin. This rice sunscreen is good for brightening the skin, fighting acne, scar healing, and dark spots. It contains 41 ingredients which includes niacinamide and vitamin E, but it doesn’t contain any oils, alcohol, parabens, or sulfates.

Although some users report a mild medical scent which is something you might want to consider if it’s a deal breaker for you. This sunscreen is a strong choice for sensitive and acne-prone skin due to its gentle, hydrating ingredients. People with oily sensitive skin might find it too hydrating, but dry skin may appreciate it. Price: ₦16,699. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 . Why it’s great for sensitive skin: Rice Extract (30%) nourishes and brightens the skin.

Probiotics support the skin barrier and improve resilience.

Niacinamide reduces inflammation and treats acne while strengthening the skin.

Anua Heartleaf Silky Moisture Sun Cream

Anua has been making waves in the skincare industry and their sun cream is an absolute dream! It is a standout sunscreen tailored for sensitive, acne-prone, and oily-dehydrated skin types.

Its star ingredient, Houttuynia Cordata Extract (300,000 ppm), is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which means it can calm irritation and combat acne. Additionally, this extract has anti-aging benefits, which makes the sunscreen suitable for a wide range of skin concerns.

The “silky” in its name isn’t for fancy because it actually feels silky and velvety on the skin upon application. Ingredients like niacinamide and panthenol hydrate and repair the skin barrier. Price: ₦19,000. Where To Buy: Shop Hermosamart .