Nnamdi Kanu Escapes Death Penalty, Bags Life Imprisonment For Terrorism Offences

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment over terrorism offences.

Kanu stood trial for seven-count charges of terrorism brought against him by the Federal Government. Delivering judgement on Thursday, November 20, 2025, Justice James Omotosho pronounced the Biafra agitator convicted on all charges.

Despite the potential for a death sentence on counts one, four, five, and six, the judge upheld the law and sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment, demonstrating a commitment to justice.

“I hereby sentence the convict to life imprisonment for counts one, four, five, and six, instead of a death sentence," Omotosho ruled.

“With respect to Count Three, he is hereby sentenced to 20 years imprisonment without no option of a fine.

“For Count Seven, he is sentenced to five years imprisonment without no option of fine. To extend the mercy, I hereby order that the sentence shall run concurrently.”

On his decision not to hand the convict a death penalty, the judge cited a biblical verse that espouses the virtue of mercy, and coupled with the fact that capital punishment is now being frowned upon by the international community.

