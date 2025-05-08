Nnamdi Kanu behind EndSARS killings? IPOB leader responds in new video evidence

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has denied any involvement in the violence and destruction that erupted in Lagos during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

His statement was presented during a resumed hearing at the Abuja Federal High Court on Thursday, May 8.

The denial was made in a video played in court, recorded during a Department of State Services (DSS) interview with Kanu on July 17, 2021.

The footage was tendered by the prosecution as evidence and featured Kanu responding to allegations that his broadcasts on October 20, 2020, incited violence in Lagos.

"I swear in the name of God that created heaven and earth, I have no hand and I know absolutely nothing in whatever form about the riot and destruction that happened in Lagos during #EndSARS," Kanu stated in the video.

Kanu denies link to EndSARS killings in Lagos

He further argued that Lagos was outside the geographic scope of his separatist campaign.

"Lagos is not Biafra territory so whatever happened there can’t be attributed to me. If I have authority over people, I won’t be calling for a referendum. I would have just woken up one day and say let’s create Biafra," he said.

The prosecution, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Adegboyega Awomolo, continued examining a second witness—an agent of the DSS—who testified regarding Kanu’s statements and previous broadcasts.

Justice James Omotosho, who presided over the hearing, adjourned the case to May 14, 21, and 22 for further proceedings.

The court proceedings form part of the federal government's broader case against Kanu, who faces multiple charges, including terrorism and incitement.