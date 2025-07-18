The Federal Government has countered claims by the lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that the latter's broadcasts amounted to a mere case of boasting as opposed to incitement.

Proceedings in Kanu's case resumed on Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, as litigants continued to argue their case before Justice James Omotosho.

Appearing for the defendant, Kanu Agabi (SAN), argued that the prosecution has only succeeded in painting the picture that the IPOB leader is a bad man.

He contradicted the Federal Government's argument, insisting that the prosecution had failed to prove any single element of the charged offences.

Agabi added that the prosecution did not bring anyone before the court who claimed to have been incited by Kanu’s broadcasts.

“This man (Kanu) can boast. He was just boasting. He said I can bring the world to a standstill. I don’t see anything wrong with that. You don’t prosecute a man for mere boasting,” the veteran lawyer submitted.

FG disagrees with Kanu's lawyer

In a counterargument, prosecution counsel Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) urged the court to order Kanu to enter a defence in the alleged terrorism charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

He also asked the judge to reject the no-case submission made by the defence, and instead order Kanu to explain why he engaged in alleged terrorist activities that promoted violence and destruction, including the alleged killing of at least 170 security officials.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement

Awomolo, who adopted the prosecution’s address in opposition to the no-case submission made by the IPOB leader, argued that his team has presented sufficient evidence as proof of offences charged to warrant the court to call on the other party to enter defence.

The SAN recalled that the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered numerous exhibits, including video and audio-visual evidence. Contrary to the claim by the defence lawyer, Awomolo stated that the prosecution's reply addressed all issues raised, to the effect that the no-case submission is of no moment.

He urged the court to take a panoramic view of the evidence at its disposal so far and determine whether a prima facie case has been established against the defendant, warranting his being called to enter a defence.

“Why will somebody say a terrorist, who boasted that security men and other people should be killed, should be allowed to go free?,” he wondered.

The prosecution counsel further stressed that Kanu aimed to create the separate state of Biafra, and in the process, not less than 170 security men were killed because of his boasting.

“Why was he boasting? Boasting is not the answer. If the defendant believes that he was merely joking and was a content creator, he should be made to answer why he was boasting and creating fear in the minds of the people," he said.

“when a person is boasting and threatening death and violence, that cannot be said to be mere boasting.”

The SAN urged the court to call on the defendant to come and explain what his boasting was about.