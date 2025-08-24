Furious Nnamdi Kanu petitions NBA to sanction judges for 'miscarriage of justice'

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has petitioned the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), calling for disciplinary measures against three top judges over what he described as gross judicial misconduct in his ongoing trial.

In a strongly-worded petition personally signed by him and shared through his lawyer, Umesi, Kanu accused Justices Binta Nyako, Haruna Tsammani, and Garba Lawal of miscarriage of justice. He insisted that their handling of his case amounted to judicial abuse that has left an indelible stain on Nigeria’s legal system.

Kanu, who was extradited from Kenya in June 2021 and has remained in detention at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Abuja, chronicled what he termed “a catalogue” of infractions committed by the judges.

He urged the NBA, currently holding its annual conference in Enugu, to investigate the allegations and hold the judges accountable. According to him, only decisive action from the Bar can help restore public confidence in the judiciary.

Beyond sanctions, Kanu asked the NBA to take a firm stand by condemning the use of civil procedures to subvert criminal law, denouncing trials based on repealed statutes, and rejecting abductions as a lawful method of detention.