BREAKING: Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu of Terrorism

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been convicted of terrorism charges by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, November 20, 2025, presiding judge James Omotosho cited evidence adduced by the prosecution, including video broadcasts showing Kanu making several violent threats against the Nigerian state and its citizens.

He pronounced the IPOB leader guilty of the first, second and third counts out of seven terrorism charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

On the first count, Kanu was accused of making a September 2021 broadcast “with intent to intimidate the population,” threatening that “people would die” and that “the whole world would stand still.”

According to the prosecution, the broadcast constituted an act of terrorism under section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2015.

While analysing the evidence, Omotosho referenced video recordings presented by the prosecution, in which Kanu issued violent threats, declaring that the materials demonstrated a clear intent.

“His intention was quite clear as he believed in violence. These threats of violence were nothing but terrorist acts, which were duly carried out by his followers. He was consumed by violence and didn’t mind if his own people died in the process. It is clear that the defendant carried out preparatory acts of terrorism,” the judge said.

Omotosho noted that Kanu repeatedly refused opportunities to explain the context of the broadcasts. “Consequently, the defendant is hereby convicted with respect to count one,” he stated.

