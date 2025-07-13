Garba Shehu’s confession over Buhari's health vindicated Nnamdi Kanu - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to a recent revelation by former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, describing it as a long-overdue confirmation of what its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had been saying for years.

In a statement released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, said Shehu’s confession about the widely reported “villa rat invasion” in 2017 shows that the Nigerian government misled citizens during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s prolonged medical leave.

Shehu had admitted in his newly released book that the story about rats overrunning Buhari’s office was not entirely true, and was simply a cover-up while the president was receiving treatment abroad.

According to IPOB, the confession gives credence to Kanu’s earlier claims that the government wasn’t being upfront with Nigerians.

“Our leader raised questions back then that were dismissed or ridiculed, but today, even those within the system are admitting things weren’t as they seemed,” the statement read. “This just proves the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.”

The group also slammed the Buhari administration’s handling of the president’s health situation, calling it dishonest and damaging to public trust.

IPOB urged Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the revelation, warning that “when governments hide basic truths from the people, it sets a dangerous precedent.”

They also called on the international community to take note and support efforts geared toward truth, justice, and credible leadership on the African continent.

“We’ve always insisted on the right of the people to question those in power. It’s not just about IPOB — it’s about good governance,” the group added.