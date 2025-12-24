Advertisement

Peak Milk Unveils “Enjoy Christmas At Its Peak” Campaign, Bringing Joy to Families Across Nigeria

Pulse Mix 09:26 - 24 December 2025
Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, is once again bringing the warmth of the season closer to families with its 2025 Christmas Campaign themed “Enjoy Christmas at Its Peak.” Designed to awaken joy, celebrate togetherness, and inspire meaningful moments at the start of every morning, the initiative promises an unforgettable December for Nigerians everywhere. 

Speaking on the campaign, Boluwatife Ayano, Brand Manager, Peak Milk, said; “Christmas is that time of year when Nigerians slow down, reflect and draw closer to what truly matters—family, nourishment and gratitude. With this campaign, we want every home to feel seen, supported, and celebrated. A simple Peak breakfast can set the tone for a day filled with joy, energy and unforgettable memories.”

This year’s campaign will feature vibrant, consumer-focused activities across both digital platforms and physical touchpoints. Highlights include the relaunch of the much-loved #Peak12DaysOfChristmas, with daily surprises, uplifting content and exciting giveaways. Nigerians will also be invited to share their most cherished “Peak Christmas Morning” moments for a chance to be featured nationwide.

Beyond the digital excitement, Peak Milk will bring the celebration directly to consumers through extensive activations across Lagos cities from Oshodi Bus Park to Babatunde Fashola Train Station, Agege; Jibowu Bus Park; Evans Adelaja (off Gbagada Road); Bariga Community and Ikeja City Mall (ICM), Alausa. The ”Christmas at Its Peak” Campaign will also extend to Waterlines, Port Harcourt; Upper Iweka, Onitsha; Gariki Park, Abuja; Holy Ghost, Enugu and Shoprite Ring Road, Ibadan.

These spots will feature engaging experiences from sampling, games to music and community-centered activities. 

Speaking on the campaign, Moronke Adisa-Abayomi, Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk, added that; “For us at Peak, Christmas is not just a holiday. It is a season of unity, generosity, and shared nourishment. By showing up in parks, train stations, malls and communities, we are meeting Nigerians right where they are. Our message is simple—whatever your journey has been this year, you deserve to enjoy Christmas at its peak.”

The Peak Christmas 2025 campaign kicked off December 1 and will run until December 26, offering four weeks of festive cheer and meaningful engagement.

Malta Guinness Spreading Christmas Cheer Across Lagos
Business
21.12.2025
Malta Guinness Spreading Christmas Cheer Across Lagos
