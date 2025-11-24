38 Worshippers Abducted in Kwara Regain Freedom as Tinubu Vows Not to Relent

38 worshippers, who were abducted from a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in the Eruku community of Kwara State, have regained freedom. Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced the development in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday.

The Governor disclosed that the worshippers were released on Sunday . Even though he didn't provide any information on how the abductees regained their freedom, AbdulRazaq commended security operatives and government representatives in the process. “After many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is excited to announce the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State,” the statement partly read.

Kwara Govt Praises Tinubu

Meanwhile, the state government expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, who “personally led the efforts” to free the abductees, noting that his “hands-on approach” ensured the safe return of the victims . “The President had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi states. “He had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, in what underlined his firm commitment to the safety and well-being of our people and Nigerians as a whole,” the statement added. AbdulRazaq also thanked members of the security forces across the board, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, and the Nigeria Police, for their efforts.

Tinubu: I Won't Relent Until Nigerians Are Protected

President Bola Tinubu had a security meeting with service chiefs and heads of agencies at the Presidential Villa on Sunday. [Presidency]

Meanwhile, the President has promised not to rest on his laurels until all Nigerians are protected, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity in the country. In a statement on his verified X account on Sunday, Tinubu vowed that Nigeria would be secured under his watch , adding that every citizen deserves the right to be safe in any state of the federation. “Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people,” the Commander-in-Chief wrote. He also gave updates on security disturbances in the country last week, noting that he had suspended his proposed trip to the Group of 20 summit, slated for Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in South Africa, and delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The President also confirmed the release of the 38 Kwara church worshippers, and promised to firm up efforts to rescue 25 schoolgirls who were abducted by gunmen last Monday in Kebbi State. He commended the security agencies for the swift rescue of the abducted victims, saying he was “closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.” “You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me to coordinate the security efforts at home. “Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued. “I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered,” he stated.

A Week in Terror

Gunmen were on a rampage across the country last week, with over 300 people kidnapped from schools and churches in Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara states.