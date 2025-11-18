25 Schoolgirls Abducted in Kebbi, VP Killed as Kidnapping Crisis Persists

Bandits have abducted no fewer than 25 girls during a deadly attack on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State.

The incident occurred when gunmen invaded the school, located in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state, on the night of Sunday, November 16, 2025.

During the invasion, the attackers killed the school's Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku , who was reportedly trying to shield the students, sources confirmed.

The bandits reportedly operated without resistance and caused panic across the board, leaving the region in a state of fear and deep mourning.

Government Response and Confirmation

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris

The Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar , confirmed the incident, stating that 25 students were taken.

In the absence of Governor Nasir Idris , his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris , announced that the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Tafida , had been dispatched to the school to assess the situation.

“The deputy governor is on his way to know the exact situation. The governor is not in the state for now, but his deputy will go on his behalf until he returns at any moment from now,” Idris stated.

As of the time of this report, the identities of the abducted students have not been officially confirmed, leaving parents and residents deeply concerned as they await updates on the girls' fate.

A Recurring Nightmare

Nigeria said it was committed to rescuing the 218 Chibok girls still held captive by Boko Haram

The Kebbi incident is the newest entry in a long and devastating history of school kidnappings by terror groups and bandits across Nigeria's northern states.

This pattern of mass abduction was first brought to global attention with the infamous kidnapping of over 270 students from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, in April 2014.

Since then, the tactic has been replicated repeatedly.

In February 2021, 317 schoolgirls were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara State. In the same month, gunmen raided the Government Science College Kagara, abducting students, teachers, and family members.