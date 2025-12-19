Advertisement

Don’t Miss Out: HFM’s Score & Roar Promotion Is in Full Swing!

Pulse Mix 13:59 - 19 December 2025

HFM’s Score and Roar promotion is well under way, bringing the excitement of football together with rewarding trading opportunities. The global multi-asset broker is giving traders across Africa the chance to win incredible prizes while enjoying the game they love. 

Running until 28 February 2026, the campaign gives participants the chance to win a BMW 2025 4 Series, an all-expenses-paid UK Premier League trip, and many other rewards through a unique points-based system.

How It Works

Participants can register for the promotion via the HFM website and earn points through trading activity. Points are awarded for each trade, with additional points for profitable trades. Forex trades earn double points, and accumulated points can be used to enter prize draws of the participant’s choice.

HFM Partners Get in the Game

HFM partners can participate in the Score & Roar promotion by referring new clients and earning points for their activity. Partners can gain additional points when referred clients activate their accounts and begin trading. Forex-related activity will earn double points, offering partners multiple ways to enhance their performance throughout the campaign.

91 Winners. 5 Incredible Prizes.

At the end of the contest, two grand winners will take home a brand-new BMW 2025 4 Series and an all-expenses-paid UK Premier League Trip. Additional rewards will be distributed during regular draws held throughout the campaign period. 

Are you ready to show your football fever and start scoring?
Join today via the HFM website.

About HFM

HFM (HF Markets) is an award-winning multi-asset broker offering trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients worldwide. Known for its cutting-edge technology, competitive conditions, and client-first approach, HFM continues to empower traders across Africa and beyond.

