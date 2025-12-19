Burna Boy, Olamide, Seyi Vibez Make Barack Obama’s Songs of the Year List

Obama’s much-anticipated Songs of the Year list has once again spotlighted global sounds, with Nigerian stars taking centre stage.

When Barack Obama hits ‘post’ on his annual Favourite Songs list, he isn’t just sharing a playlist. The former U.S President is issuing a state-of-the-union address on the current landscape of global music. It’s a curated tradition that carries a lot of cultural weight. For the class of 2025, the verdict is clear: Afrobeats is no longer a guest at the table, it is setting the menu.

The 44th President’s 2025 list, released via his verified social media channels this week, serves as a definitive nod to the sheer versatility of Africa’s biggest musical export.

This year, Obama’s affinity for Nigerian music feels more personal than ever, largely due to his deep dive into the roots of the sound. Earlier this year, the former President’s media company, Higher Ground, in collaboration with Audible, released the landmark 12-part documentary podcast series, Fela Kuti: Fear No Man. Hosted by Jad Abumrad, the series features Obama not just as an executive producer, but as an active interviewee, reflecting on the "musical genius" of the Afrobeat pioneer.

In the series, Obama draws direct parallels between Fela’s bold expression and the power of art to challenge injustice, a theme that clearly resonates in his 2025 musical choices.

As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out! pic.twitter.com/T9LFt5fnKG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2025

The Heavy Hitters on Obama’s 2025 Year-End Playlist

At the summit of this year’s selection sits "TATATA," the collaboration between Burna Boy and Travis Scott, off his Grammy-nominated album No Sign of Weakness. It’s a track that fuses the African Giant’s rhythmic ethos with Travis’ psychedelic Houston trap.

However, the real talking point of the list is the inclusion of "99”.

"99" is a star-studded Afrobeats single released by Nigerian hip-hop legend Olamide, as a lead track from his self-titled eleventh studio album, Olamidé. Produced by Yung Willis, the song features a sensational collaboration with Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and British-Nigerian singer Daecolm. The song was an immediate commercial success, reaching number one on both Apple Music and Spotify Nigeria shortly after its release.

The inclusion of the song on Obama’s list, means the former president is looking far beyond the gloss of Western-facing pop and straight into the "Street-Pop" movement that is currently defining the continent.

Adding a layer of intellectual cool to the list is London-based Nigerian singer Obongjayar’s "Not In Surrender." Obongjayar has long been the "artist’s artist," a purveyor of genre-bending compositions that’s sometimes difficult to categorise. His presence here provides the list with its soul and confirms that the Nigerian diaspora in London continues to push the boundaries of what African music can sound like.

Obama’s love for Afrobeats

We remember the 2019 list, where a young Rema first broke through with "Iron Man," a moment that many cite as the official starting gun for the Mavin prodigy’s international ascent. In 2020 and 2021, the "Obama Bump" became a rite of passage for Wizkid and Tems, whose cultural phenomenon "Essence" famously occupied a permanent spot on the former President’s year-end playlist. The inclusion helped solidify "Essence" as a global crossover hit before it reached its peak on the Billboard charts in 2021 Earlier in 2020, Wizkid's single "Smile" featuring H.E.R. was included in Obama's summer playlist.

Burna Boy himself is a repeat offender, with "Last Last" making the cut in 2022, while Ayra Starr previously earned her stripes on the list with the infectious "Rush." Even Pheelz and BNXN (Buju) have felt the glow of the 44th US president’s spotlight in years past. This historical consistency proves that Afrobearts isn't a passing trend for the curators at the Obama office.

The Bigger Picture