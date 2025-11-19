VIDEO: Scary Scene as Gunmen Kill 3, Abduct Worshippers During Church Service in Kwara

Bandits have attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in the Eruku community, a boundary town with Kogi in the Ekiti LGA of Kwara state.

In the incident that occurred on Tuesday evening, November 18, 2025, an unconfirmed number of worshippers were reportedly abducted as the gunmen unleashed mayhem in the house of God.

A video of the attack, pulled from a live stream, shows the worshippers, led by a young pastor, conducting a service when sporadic gunshots were heard from around the church premises.

As the gunshots intensified, the congregation scampered for safety, after which some bandis were seen entering the church hall.

Community sources say the attack was staged around 6 pm, with more than five gunmen storming the building and ransacking the place of worship. They carted away the worshipers' belongings.

A witness quoted by the Punch confirmed that the attackers killed three worshippers and took the pastor and an unknown number of members away.

“The gunmen came into the church while people were gathered. They started shooting, and three people died immediately. They later rounded up some worshippers, including the pastor, and marched them into the bush,” the witness told the publication.

A community leader, Benjamin Ayeoribe, was also quoted as saying that Eruku has been under banditry attacks in the last three weeks, adding that distress calls to authorities have yielded no results.

“We have begged the local and state governments for help, but nothing concrete has come. We are living in fear every day,” he said.

Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, police spokesperson in Kwara, while confirming the incident, said three persons, including a vigilante, were injured in the attack without confirming the number of those abducted or killed.

The police mouthpiece added that operatives in collaboration with vigilantes responded to “an attempted bandit attack in Eruku”.

According to her, the bandits fled into the bush after the police team and the vigilantes intervened.

“One male victim, Mr Aderemi, was discovered fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun; while one Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi, another victim of fatal gunshot, was found in the bush, a vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for medical treatment,” Ejire-Adeyemi stated.

The incident comes barely 48 hours after bandits raided the Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state and abducted 25 schoolgirls.