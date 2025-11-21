Terrorists Attack Catholic School in Niger; Students, Staff 'Abducted'

The Papiri community of Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State has been gripped by fear following a midnight attack by terrorists on St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution.

According to multiple sources, the attackers abducted an unconfirmed number of students and staff, though no official confirmation on that yet as of press time.

The incident has left the community in a state of fear and uncertainty, as families await official updates.

A source from one of the Catholic churches in Niger State, who confirmed the incident, explained that the school was still trying to determine the exact number of victims.

“Yes, it is true, but I am not in a position to give details. The church will issue an official statement later in the day,” Daily Trust quoted the source. Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, the Head of Department for Disaster and Relief at Agwara Local Government, also confirmed the attack to the publication.

According to his narration, the terrorists stormed the school between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., noting that the actual number of abducted students and staff had yet to be determined as authorities continue their assessments. The incident followed a similar attack in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 students were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday.