US Lawmakers Disagree Over Trump’s Action Against Nigeria

Members of the United States Congress engaged in spirited debate over claims of Christian genocide and religious persecution in Nigeria.

The Congressional hearing, held in Washington, DC, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, reviewed the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by President Donald Trump and drew global attention to Nigeria's security challenges.

The U.S. President recently described Nigeria as a "disgraced country" following perennial insecurity in the West African country, especially the killings in Christian-dominated communities.

Following the CPC designation, Trump, in a viral post on Truth Social, threatened to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

US Lawmakers Divided

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the session, Chris Smith, representing New Jersey's 4th congressional district, expressed concern over "accelerating violence against predominantly Christian communities in Nigeria."

Smiths described Nigeria as the ground zero and focal point of the most brutal and murderous Christian persecution in the world today, adding that moderate Muslims who speak out against the radical Islamists or refuse to conform with the serial killers are murdered as well.

Quoting the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, Smith said, "Churches burn; mothers bury their children for the ‘crime’ of singing Amazing Grace, pastors are beheaded for preaching the Sermon on the Mount, and entire villages awaken to gunfire simply for calling Jesus their Lord.

"This is not random violence; it is deliberate persecution, as northern militant groups enforce Sharia law and unleash targeted attacks on Christian communities.”

However, Ranking member, Sara Jacobs, cautioned against the framing of Nigeria's security challenges as religious warfare, warning that such misrepresentation could create greater danger and escalate tension among the diverse population.

“The idea that this nation (Nigeria) simply engaged in a one-sided religious war, I believe, is a dangerous fiction. The current government, led by President Tinubu, a Muslim married to a Christian, reflects this complexity. Out of 9 top security chiefs, 5 are Christians,” she noted.

Jacob's position was supported by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who argued that the portrayal of a Christian persecution in Nigeria felt “simplistic” and does not account for the country’s “intersectional diversity.”

While acknowledging that religion is a contributing factor to the violence, she cited a review by the Search for Common Ground, which found that religion was not a primary driver of conflict in Nigeria's middle belt.

“Instead, violence has been directed against both Christians and Muslims, regardless of religion, at the hands of armed terror groups like Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa, or fuelled by differences in lifestyle between farmer and herder groups compounded by climate change and governance issues," Jayapal submitted.

But Congressman Johnny “Johnny O” Olszewski insisted that killings in Nigeria have a religious undertone. He argued that religious freedom is under serious threat in Nigeria and around the world, describing "violence against Christians in Nigeria is a serious issue."

Congressman Riley Moore toed the same line, revealing that "I find it hard to sleep at night; I pray every single night about the killing of Christians in Nigeria."