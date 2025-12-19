10 Safety Tips You Should Know This Holiday Season

Staying safe doesn’t mean killing the vibe. It simply means being prepared. From travel and shopping to home security, these essential safety tips will help you enjoy the holiday season without unnecessary risks.

The holiday season has a special energy. All over the world, airports are buzzing with returning travellers, concerts are happening every weekend, roads are packed with people journeying home, and families are preparing for long-awaited reunions. It is a beautiful mix of chaos and celebration. But with all the excitement comes an increase in risks that we sometimes overlook.

Staying safe doesn’t mean killing the vibe. It simply means being prepared. Whether you are flying in from abroad or you have been here all year, here are ten practical safety tips to help you enjoy the season without stress.

1. Keep Your Belongings Close When Travelling

Travelling in Nigeria, especially in December, can feel like you are stepping into organised chaos. There is excitement everywhere, but that excitement is also where distractions happen. People lose bags not necessarily to theft but to forgetfulness or handing them to the wrong person.

Avoid giving your luggage to unsolicited airport helpers, double-check your belongings before leaving the terminal, and keep your passport, phone, and wallet in a secure part of your bag.

2. Plan Road Trips Carefully and Avoid Night Travel

Interstate traffic increases during the festive season, making roads more unpredictable. Before you start any trip, ensure your vehicle is in good shape, including tyres, headlights, brakes, wipers, and engine fluids. A simple inspection can prevent unwanted breakdowns in unsafe locations, especially as the country is presently battling with insecurity.

If you are using public transport, choose registered and reputable companies instead of random roadside vehicles. And while travelling at night might seem faster, it increases the risk of accidents, robberies, kidnappings and delays. Daylight is always the safer option, but you should be careful still.

3. Share Your Movement and Avoid Being Out Alone Late at Night

December nightlife is irresistible, especially in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, where events run almost every other day till dawn. Enjoy the fun, but be intentional about your movements. Tell someone where you are going, who you are with, and when you expect to return.

Keep your phone and power bank charged and avoid walking around alone at odd hours. Move with trusted friends or use verified ride-hailing options. It may feel like a small thing, but that extra awareness can make a huge difference.

4. Stay Alert While Shopping and Be Smart About Payments

It is common knowledge that markets, malls, and online vendors become extremely busy in December , and this creates the perfect environment for pickpockets and scammers. In physical markets, keep your bag in front of you, avoid displaying cash, and withdraw money only from secure locations.

If you are shopping online, stick to verified vendors with solid reviews, real customer photos, or referrals. Many holiday scams are designed to look convincing, so take your time to confirm before sending money. A little caution helps protect your festive budget.

5. Prevent Home Accidents by Being Conscious of Fire and Gas Safety

The holiday season comes with heavy cooking, increased generator usage, and children running around the house. This combination can lead to domestic accidents if you are not cautious. More house fires occur during the holidays due to unattended pots, leaking gas cylinders, and overloaded sockets.

Ensure your generator stays outside the house, switch off appliances when not in use, and double-check that gas knobs are properly turned off. Also, keep lighters, matches, and sharp objects out of children’s reach. Basic precautions like this help save lives.

6. Protect Your Money From Fraud and Financial Manipulation

Financial fraud peaks in December because people spend more and rush through transactions. Be wary of messages asking for your BVN, OTP, or passwords. You should know by now that no bank will ever request those details.

Double-check account numbers before transfers and watch out for fake credit alerts if you run a business. Fraudsters thrive on the holiday rush, so slow down and confirm every detail. It is better to be patient than to end up with regrets.

7. Be Crowd-Aware at Concerts, Events, and Large Gatherings

End-of-year concerts and parties are highlights of the season, but large crowds can quickly become unsafe if safety protocols are ignored. When you arrive at an event, identify the exits and avoid standing too close to barricades or congested areas.

If you notice tension, overcrowding, or sudden chaos, move away immediately. Enjoy yourself, but stay observant and remember that your safety is more important than any performance.

8. Take Care of Your Health in Nigeria's Unpredictable Weather

The weather can be unpredictable. It could be dry today, rainy tomorrow, and dusty the next day. Travellers coming from colder countries are often surprised by how quickly dehydration kicks in. Drink enough water, keep lip balm and moisturiser handy, and carry a small sanitiser as gatherings increase the spread of infections.

If you are travelling to mosquito-prone areas, pack insect repellent and sleep under a treated net. Malaria cases are common after the rains, so prevention is key to enjoying your holiday.

9. Be Selective About What You Share Online

The holiday season is full of Instagram moments. We are all capturing airport arrivals, Christmas outfits, new purchases, and parties. But oversharing can create security risks. Avoid posting your exact travel dates, tagging your real-time location, or flaunting valuables online.

Cybercriminals and burglars watch these details more closely than people realise. You can still post memories, but share them wisely and often after you have left the location.

10. Trust Your Instincts — They’re Usually Right

Many Nigerians have a strong sixth sense, and this is the best time to trust it. If a place, person, route, or situation feels off, it probably is. Don’t manage discomfort or try to be polite at the expense of your safety.

Sometimes the safest decision is simply walking away, changing plans, or saying no. The holiday season is meant to be enjoyed peacefully, and not endured with unnecessary risks.

Nigeria during the holidays is vibrant, emotional, chaotic, and deeply beautiful. And while the season comes with its challenges, taking these precautions ensures that you enjoy the celebrations fully and step into the new year with joy, safety, and peace of mind.

Whether you are returning home from abroad or you have been here all year, prioritising your safety is important and should not be compromised.