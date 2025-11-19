'I'm Depressed...’ - Tinubu Reacts to Killings, Abductions; Postpones Foreign Trips

President Bola Tinubu has reacted to heightened security threats across the country, disclosing that he's depressed with the incidents, which included the kidnapping of schoolgirls and the killing of a military general.

There has been an uptick in insecurity recently, as evident in the abduction of 25 girls during a deadly attack by bandits on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State, on Monday.

Barely 24 hours later, gunmen invaded a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in the Eruku community, a boundary town with Kogi in the Ekiti LGA of Kwara state, killing three worshippers and whisking away several others.

The two incidents followed the death of Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was killed while on active duty fighting insurgents in Borno state.

Tinubu Expresses Sympathy

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga , said Tinubu has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State on Wednesday to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government will ensure their quick release.

The President also confirmed the death of Uba and sent condolences to the military over the unfortunate development.

Tinubu, who noted that the military authorities have fully briefed him about the two incidents, expressed sadness over the abduction of the schoolgirls, despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits.

He commended the Governor of the state, Mohammed Nasir Idris , for the efforts made to avert the kidnapping, but decried the security breach that paved the way for the incident to occur, urging communities across the country, especially in areas facing security challenges, to share information and intelligence that will help the military, the police and the DSS to make the communities safe.

"As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.

"I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

"Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don't cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges," Onanuga's statement read.

Tinubu Puts Foreign Trips on Hold

In another statement on Wednesday, Onanuga disclosed that the President has postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa and Luanda, Angola, as he awaits further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the church attack in Kwara.

He added that Tinubu, in response to the Kwara State Governor's request, has ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, and directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

Tinubu's decision to put his foreign trip on hold followed criticism from many Nigerians who urged the President to remain at home to confront the rampaging security threats.

The Presidency had announced on Tuesday evening that Tinubu would leave Abuja to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

"Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Tuesday’s attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure," Onanuga stated.

According to the aide, the President now awaits reports from Shettima, who has been dispatched to Kebbi, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding the attack in Kwara.

Tinubu reiterated his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the 24 schoolgirls, abducted by the bandits and bring the girls back home, safe.