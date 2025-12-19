Clock It with MAGGI & Qing Madi: The Christmas Anthem That Entered December Like a Hot Stew

#FeaturedPost

If you’ve lived in Nigeria long enough, you know that Christmas is not just a holiday, it’s a full-body experience. Traffic develops a personality of its own, Detty December events multiply overnight, and everyone suddenly becomes a lifestyle commentator. Yet beneath the glitter, the playlists, and the packed calendars lies the real reason the season matters: coming home.

This year, MAGGI chose that very moment to surprise-drop one of the most heartfelt collaborations of the season, a Christmas anthem featuring Gen Z favourite Qing Madi and the Loud Urban Choir. The track, aptly titled “Taste of Christmas,” captures the emotion, nostalgia, and warmth that define a Nigerian December. Watch here

From the first note, Qing Madi’s soft, soulful vocals trigger that familiar warmth, the kind you feel when you reunite with family after months apart. Then the Loud Urban Choir comes in, adding a rich emotional depth that feels instantly recognizable. Suddenly, you’re transported to the kitchen: barefoot, stirring a pot, singing along with a spoon microphone, surrounded by laughter and food aromas that feel like home.

The beauty of “Taste of Christmas” lies in its balance familiar yet refreshingly new. Like being called “my baby” by your mum long after adulthood has arrived, it captures comfort without losing relevance. MAGGI manages to bottle the Nigerian Christmas experience, family chatter, endless food, party invites, gentle pressure from aunties, and the joy of togetherness, and turn it into a soundtrack.

Behind the scenes, the studio felt more like a kitchen than a recording room. Harmonies simmered, melodies bubbled, and creativity flowed naturally. Qing Madi brought her signature tenderness, the Loud Urban Choir layered in emotional richness, and MAGGI played the role it knows best, guiding the blend with wisdom and purpose. The result wasn’t just a song, but a shared moment that lingers long after the music fades.

Extending beyond the music, MAGGI rolled out its Taste of Christmas campaign, celebrating festive cooking through daily recipe inspiration. From classics to favourites like Coco Bongus, the campaign sparked conversations, friendly debates, and unexpected kitchen confidence, especially among Gen Zs, who surprised many with culinary skills that demanded a second look from aunties everywhere.

At its heart, the campaign reflects a deeper truth: after a year of navigating adulthood, responsibilities, and constant change, young Nigerians return home during Christmas to reconnect with family, culture, and comfort. “Taste of Christmas” plays softly in the background as stories are shared, laughter fills the room, and food brings everyone together.

According to Funmi Osineye, Category Manager, Culinary (MAGGI):

“Christmas is a season where stories, family, and culture come alive. With the Taste of Christmas campaign, we wanted to create something that connects deeply with today’s young adults while celebrating the warmth of home. Our collaboration with Qing Madi and the Loud Urban Choir brings music, flavour, and community together in a truly Nigerian way.”

In many ways, “Taste of Christmas” has become the anthem of December’s softer side, when the party ends, shoes come off, siblings sit on the floor, dinner aromas fill the air, and for a moment, everything feels just right.

So if “Taste of Christmas” hasn’t made your playlist yet, consider this your sign. Because this December, the message is simple: cook with MAGGI, vibe with Qing Madi, reconnect with your people, and let the season taste as good as it sounds. Watch Now