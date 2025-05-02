8 young world leaders who became Presidents before 40

In a world where political power is often associated with experience and age, a new wave of young leaders is challenging that narrative.

A number of politicians have risen to their country's highest office before the age of 40. The rise of young presidents and prime ministers across the globe marks a generational shift in leadership. These under-40 leaders represent diverse political ideologies but what unites them is their ability to harness youth energy, social media savvy, and bold ideas to challenge the status quo.

These leaders bring with them fresh perspectives, bold agendas, and often, a break from traditional politics. Here's a look at world leaders who made history by becoming presidents or heads of government before turning 40.

1. Daniel Noboa (Ecuador) – Elected at 35

In October 2023, Daniel Noboa became Ecuador's youngest-ever president at the age of 35. He is the heir to a banana empire and comes from a powerful political family. His father, Álvaro Noboa, ran unsuccessfully for the presidency five times. Daniel’s campaign focused on tackling the country’s escalating violence, economic instability, and youth unemployment. Despite his privileged background, he managed to connect with younger voters eager for change. His election signals a shift in Ecuadorian politics toward a new generation of leadership.

2. Gabriel Boric (Chile) – Elected at 35

Gabriel Boric made headlines around the world in December 2021 when he became Chile's youngest-ever president at age 35. A former student leader who rose to prominence during the 2011 protests for free education, Boric ran on a progressive platform promising to transform Chile into a greener, more equitable state. His government faced early hurdles when a draft constitution aimed at increasing Indigenous rights and enshrining social protections was rejected by voters. Nevertheless, Boric remains a symbol of political renewal in Latin America.

3. Nayib Bukele (El Salvador) – Elected at 37

Nayib Bukele came into power in February 2019 at the age of 37, breaking the traditional two-party dominance in El Salvador. A tech-savvy populist, Bukele has remained highly popular due to his aggressive crackdown on violent gangs, despite widespread concern over his authoritarian tendencies and human rights abuses. His administration has filled prisons and declared a state of emergency, actions that resonate with many Salvadorans weary of insecurity.

4. Emmanuel Macron (France) – Elected at 39

In 2017, at just 39 years old, Emmanuel Macron became France’s youngest president. A former investment banker and economy minister, Macron founded his own political movement—La République En Marche. He positioned himself as a centrist alternative to traditional parties. His first term was marred by widespread “yellow vest” protests over economic inequality and fuel taxes. Still, he secured a second term in 2022 by defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen, reaffirming his place at the center of French and European politics.

5. Leo Varadkar (Ireland) – Appointed at 38

When Leo Varadkar became Ireland’s taoiseach (prime minister) in 2017 at 38, he broke several barriers: he was the country's youngest-ever leader, its first openly gay head of government, and the first of Indian descent. The son of an Indian doctor and Irish nurse, Varadkar symbolized a more inclusive and progressive Ireland. He returned to the top role in 2022 in a power-sharing agreement, continuing to focus on issues like healthcare reform, housing, and the post-Brexit relationship with Northern Ireland.

6. Irakli Garibashvili (Georgia) – Elected at 31

Irakli Garibashvili became Europe’s youngest government leader in 2013 when he was appointed prime minister of Georgia at the age of 31. A close ally of billionaire and former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, Garibashvili emphasized a "balanced" foreign policy, seeking EU and NATO membership while maintaining a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He later returned to the role in 2021, continuing to promote political stability and economic development in the post-Soviet nation.

7. Vjosa Osmani (Kosovo) – Elected at 38

Vjosa Osmani was elected president of Kosovo in April 2021 at the age of 38. A trained lawyer and former university professor, she is Kosovo’s second female president and one of the most popular politicians in the country. Known for her reformist and pro-Western stance, Osmani has worked to strengthen Kosovo's international recognition and EU integration. After her election, she encouraged women to pursue leadership roles, declaring, “All your dreams can come true.”

8. Jakov Milatović (Montenegro) – Elected at 36