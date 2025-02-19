10 youngest billionaires in the world and how they made their money

Some people are born with a golden spoon, not just silver, because how is a 20-year-old already a billionaire and among the world’s top ten?

As of January 27, 2025, these are the youngest billionaires in the world according to Forbes' real-time billionaires list. While some of these young billionaires are building their fortunes through innovation and entrepreneurship, they all had a head start, inheriting vast wealth from their families.

ALSO READ: Top 5 richest women in the world

1. Clemente Del Vecchio (Italy) – $5.8B

Clemente Del Vecchio, is the youngest billionaire in the world at just 20 years old. His source of wealth is EssilorLuxottica. He inherited 12.5% of Delfin, the Luxembourg-based holding company controlling EssilorLuxottica, a global eyewear giant. His late father, Leonardo Del Vecchio, was one of the wealthiest men in Italy before his passing in 2022. Despite inheriting his fortune, Clemente has expressed interest in science and technology and is considering pursuing higher education in those fields.

2. Livia Voigt (Brazil) – $1.3B

Livia Voigt, also 20 years old and her source of wealth is WEG. She is one of the largest shareholders in WEG, Latin America’s biggest manufacturer of electrical motors. She inherited her stake from her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, who co-founded the multinational company. Although she owns a significant share, Livia is still in university and does not hold an executive position in the company.

3. Kim Jung-youn (South Korea) – $1.2B

Kim Jung-youn is 20 years old and her source of wealth is NXC, Nexon. Kim Jung-youn inherited a substantial portion of NXC, the holding company that owns Nexon, a global leader in online gaming. She and her sister, Kim Jung-min, each hold about 18% of NXC, which was passed down after the death of their father, Kim Jung-ju, in 2022. Despite their vast wealth, neither sister is actively involved in Nexon’s operations.

4. Kevin David Lehmann (Germany) – $3.2B

Kevin David Lehmann is 22-years-old and his source of Wealth is Drugstores (dm-drogerie markt). He owns 50% of dm-drogerie markt, Germany’s largest drugstore chain, with annual revenues exceeding $14 billion. His father, Guenther Lehmann, transferred the ownership stake to him in 2017, though neither father nor son has ever been actively involved in the company’s operations. Kevin prefers to maintain a private life and has little public presence.

ALSO READ: Top 10 richest men in Nigeria and their net worth

5. Luca Del Vecchio (Italy) – $5.8B

Luca Del Vecchio is 23 years old and the elder brother to Clemente Del Vecchio. His source of wealth is also EssilorLuxottica, Delfin. Like his brother, Luca Del Vecchio inherited 12.5% of Delfin, the holding company for EssilorLuxottica. However, Luca plays an active role in the business and currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Delfin, helping shape the company’s vision and investments.

6. Remi Dassault (France) – $2.3B

Remi Dassault is 23 years old and his source of wealth is Dassault Aviation & Software. Remi Dassault is the heir to Dassault Aviation, a French aerospace company famous for its fighter jets and private aircraft. His great-grandfather founded the company, which started making propellers during World War I. In addition to aviation, the Dassault family owns vineyards, a media company (Le Figaro), and a private aeronautics business.

7. Kim Jung-min (South Korea) – $1.2B

Kim Jung-min is the older twin sister of Kim Jung-youn and her source of Wealth is also NXC, Nexon. Kim Jung-min and her sister, Kim Jung-youn co-inherits NXC, the holding company behind Nexon, one of the world’s largest online gaming companies. The sisters keep a low public profile and are not involved in the company’s daily operations.

8. Zahan Mistry (Ireland) – $4.5B

Zahan Mistry is 26 years old and his source of wealth is Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He inherited an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, one of India’s biggest conglomerates, following the passing of his father, Cyrus Mistry, in 2022. He also owns a 25% stake in Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a construction and engineering giant. Unlike some other heirs, Zahan is actively involved in the family business, working to modernize its strategies.

9. Dora Voigt de Assis (Brazil) – $1.3B

Dora Voigt de Assis is 26 years old and is the older sister of Livia Voigt. Her source of wealth is WEG and she is also a major shareholder in WEG. Despite her enormous wealth, she does not hold any executive role in the company. She graduated from an architecture college in 2020, suggesting she may have other career aspirations outside of WEG.

10. Firoz Mistry (Ireland) – $4.5B

Firoz Mistry is 28 years old and is the elder brother to Zahan Mistry. His source of wealth is Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Firoz Mistry also inherited part of the 18.4% stake in Tata Sons after their father’s passing. He studied at the University of Warwick and is known for his strategic foresight and business acumen. Like his brother, he also owns a 25% stake in Shapoorji Pallonji Group.