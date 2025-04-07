The youngest presidents in US history, ranked — Theodore Roosevelt is number one

According to a 2023 Pew Research Center poll, about half of Americans said the best age for a U.S. president is someone in their 50s.

However, there have been US presidents who have been elected into office in their 40's. The presidency is often associated with experience and age, but several U.S. presidents have taken office while still in the prime of their youth proving that age is just a number.

Here’s a look at the ten youngest U.S. presidents at the time of their inauguration, ranked from youngest to oldest:

1. Theodore Roosevelt

After the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt became the youngest president in U.S. history. He was inaugurated into office when he was 42 years old. Theodore Roosevelt is known for his boundless energy and progressive policies, and he helped shape the modern presidency. Though he was originally pushed into the vice presidency to sideline him, he emerged as one of America’s most dynamic and influential leaders.

2. John F. Kennedy

He was elected in 1960 when he was 43 years old. Kennedy holds the distinction of being the youngest person elected president. Charismatic and eloquent, JFK inspired a generation with his call to civic action. However, his presidency was marked early by the failed Bay of Pigs invasion. Despite this, he is remembered fondly for his leadership during the Cold War and tragic assassination in 1963.

3. Bill Clinton

Clinton brought youthful charm and a centrist approach to politics when he assumed office in 1993 at 46 years old. His presidency oversaw economic growth and a budget surplus. Though his tenure was tarnished by scandal and impeachment, he left office with strong approval ratings.

4. Ulysses S. Grant

A Civil War hero, Grant became the youngest president at the time when he was inaugurated in 1869 at 46 years old. While his administration faced several corruption scandals, he championed civil rights and fought against the early Ku Klux Klan during Reconstruction.

5. Barack Obama

Obama made history as the first Black president of the United States. Elected in 2008 aged 47 years old, his administration passed landmark healthcare reform and supported marriage equality. His cool demeanor and message of “hope and change” resonated with younger voters.

6. Grover Cleveland

Cleveland became president in 1885 at the age of 47. He was known for his integrity and independence. He was a reformer who vetoed numerous special-interest bills and is the only U.S. president to serve two nonconsecutive terms (1885–1889, 1893–1897).

7. Franklin Pierce

Pierce’s presidency (1853–1857) was overshadowed by increasing national tensions over slavery. Though elected with high hopes, his lack of decisive leadership left the nation more divided during a critical time. He was inaugurated into office at the age of 48.

8. James A. Garfield

Garfield’s presidency was tragically short-lived. Inaugurated in 1881 at 49, he was assassinated just 200 days into his term. Despite his brief time in office, he was a strong advocate for civil rights and political reform.

9. James K. Polk

Polk was inaugurated into office at 49. He expanded the U.S. territory more than any other president besides Jefferson. His tenure (1845–1849) saw the acquisition of California and the Southwest after the Mexican-American War.

10. Millard Fillmore

Fillmore became president in 1850 after Zachary Taylor’s death at the age of 50. His term was marked by growing sectional tensions over slavery, and though he tried to strike a balance, he ultimately failed to prevent national division.

Full List Of U.S. Presidents And Their Ages At The End Of Presidency

John F. Kennedy, 46 James A. Garfield, 49 Theodore Roosevelt, 50 Grover Cleveland, 51 Franklin Pierce, 52 James Knox Polk, 53 Millard Fillmore, 53 John Tyler, 54 Ulysses S. Grant, 54 Bill Clinton, 54 Chester A. Arthur, 55 William Howard Taft, 55 Barack Obama, 55 Abraham Lincoln, 56 Calvin Coolidge, 56 Jimmy Carter, 56 Warren G. Harding, 57 Martin Van Buren, 58 Rutherford B. Hayes, 58 William McKinley, 58 Herbert Hoover, 58 Benjamin Harrison, 59 Grover Cleveland, 59 Andrew Johnson, 60 Lyndon B. Johnson, 60 John Quincy Adams, 61 Richard Nixon, 61 George W. Bush, 62 Franklin D. Roosevelt, 63 Gerald Ford, 63 Woodrow Wilson, 64 George Washington, 65 John Adams, 65 Thomas Jefferson, 65 James Madison, 65 Zachary Taylor, 65 James Monroe, 66 William Henry Harrison, 68 Harry S. Truman, 68 George H. W. Bush, 68 Andrew Jackson, 69 James Buchanan, 69 Dwight D. Eisenhower, 70 Donald Trump, 74 Ronald Reagan, 77 Joe Biden, 82 Donald Trump (Still in office)