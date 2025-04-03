Meet the youngest mother in medical history - She was 5 years old

Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado (born September 23, 1933) is a Peruvian woman who made history as the youngest confirmed mother.

In 1939, at just six years and five months old, she gave birth via caesarean section to a son, Gerardo. Medina's case remains a medical marvel, as she became pregnant when she was less than five years old.

To this day, the identity of her child's father has never been publicly revealed.

Medina is also believed to be the youngest documented case of precocious puberty, a rare condition where puberty occurs at an unusually early age.

This unprecedented event took place in a small, remote village, in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Lina's parents initially believed she had a massive abdominal tumour, but when they sought medical help in Pisco, Peru, they were stunned to learn that their daughter was, in fact, eight months pregnant.

This diagnosis, while shocking, was explained by a medical condition known as precocious puberty, a rare condition where puberty begins much earlier than usual.

What Is Precocious Puberty?

Precocious puberty is when a child develops the physical signs of puberty before age eight for girls and before age nine for boys. In Lina’s case, her body began developing at an age far younger than is typical. For girls, this condition is about ten times more common than in boys.

The causes of precocious puberty are often not immediately clear. In some cases, it could be caused by infections, hormone disorders, tumours, or even brain injuries. In rare instances, the condition can be accelerated by early sexual contact.

In Lina's case, the details surrounding how she became pregnant remain unclear, with the identity of the father never determined. While many speculated that her condition was influenced by abuse, there was no conclusive evidence to support this.

When Lina gave birth, her slim frame made it impossible for her to deliver the child through the natural birth canal. As a result, doctors performed a caesarean section, successfully delivering a healthy boy.

Her story was met with scepticism and disbelief. Some labelled it a hoax, but medical evidence such as X-rays, photographs, and doctors’ records proved it to be true. Despite the global attention, Lina and her family kept a low profile. Numerous media outlets offered large sums of money for interviews and film rights, but the Medina family declined all offers, preferring to remain out of the spotlight.

Following the birth, Lina's life remained relatively ordinary. She got married to Raúl Jurado, who fathered her second son in 1972. She is now deceased.

However, the child, born to a 5-year-old, grew up like any other child.