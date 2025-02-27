Football unites people like no other sport and famous footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar have become household names around the world.

These athletes have amassed incredible wealth through their exceptional skills on the field, earning staggering weekly wages and securing lucrative brand endorsements. In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2025. While exact figures may vary, we’ll provide reliable estimates of their earnings.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) - Estimated to be £228 million per year

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first high-profile star to make the move to Saudi Arabia where they're offered crazy wages. He makes over £3m per week at Al-Nassr. With a social media following in excess of 900 million across all platforms, he also rakes in just over £50m a year without kicking a ball while he earns a mouth-watering £228m on a yearly basis.

2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - Estimated to be £108 million per year

Lionel Messi makes a (total) of £108m per year. Off the pitch, Messi has built an impressive portfolio of partnerships, including deals with Adidas, Apple TV, and Konami, and has more than 500 million Instagram followers.

3. Neymar Jr (Santos) - Estimated to be £88 million per year

In 2017, Neymar was the most expensive player in football history when Paris Saint-Germain paid him £200 million. Now, Neymar in Santos currently earns a (total) of £88min per year.

4. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) - Estimated to be £83 million per year

At the age of 37, the French striker is picking up £83 million annual payout at Al-Ittihad, which equates to a hefty £9,474 every hour of the day.

5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) - Estimated to be £72 million per year

Paris-born Mbappe is the Spanish top division's third-highest earner on £505,000 a week. In turn, the Frenchman will earn a whopping £56m every year for the entirety of his five-year contract, while off-field riches boost that sum up to £72m every 12 months.

6. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - Estimated to be £48m per year

Erling Haaland has a £46m annual take home but his off-field bursaries are still relatively small compared to other players.

7. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - Estimated to be £44m per year

Vinicius Junior has a yearly pay package of £42m. He has also become an extremely marketable figure, immensely popular in Latin America. The Brazilian has 11 brand deals—including Sony’s PlayStation, Pepsi and Clear shampoo.

8. Mo Salah (Liverpool) - Estimated to be £42m per year

Mo Salah takes home £42m per year. He is highly sought after by brands and has partnered with major companies like Vodafone, Mountain View Egypt, Pepsi, and Adidas, among others. He also commands a massive following of nearly 100 million across his social media channels.

9. Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr) - Estimated to be £42 million per year

Al-Nassr signed Sadio Mane on a huge contract in 2023, one that sees him earn £42 million on a yearly basis alongside his bonuses.

10. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - Estimated to be £31m per year