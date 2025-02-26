Top 10 most influential tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria - only 1 woman is on this list

Nigeria’s tech evolution can be traced back to the early 2000s when internet penetration began increasing.

The launch of telecom giants marked a shift from traditional communication to digital connectivity. Over time, industries like banking, commerce, and education embraced digital transformation.

Key milestones in Nigeria’s tech evolution include:

Early 2000s: The rise of telecommunications and internet service providers.

2010s : The boom of fintech and e-commerce platforms like Interswitch, Paystack, and Konga.

2020s: A surge in digital banking, online learning, and AI-driven solutions.

Tech has transformed how people live, work, and do business. From mobile phones to online banking, technology has simplified processes, making businesses more efficient and scalable.

The brains behind these tech innovations are already reaping the fruit of their labour and are now being referred to as tech millionaires because they have successfully built empires from fintech, e-commerce, digital banking, and software development.

Top 10 most influential Tech Entrepreneurs in Nigeria

1. Olugbenga Agboola (Co-founder & CEO, Flutterwave)

Industry: Fintech

Company: Flutterwave

Olugbenga Agboola, also known as GB, played a key role in growing Flutterwave into a global payments giant. With a strong background in software engineering, he led Flutterwave’s expansion, making it one of Africa’s most valuable startups.

2. Mitchell Elegbe (Founder & CEO, Interswitch)

Industry: Fintech

Company: Interswitch

Mitchell Elegbe revolutionized Nigeria’s financial sector by founding Interswitch, a company that introduced electronic payments and ATM transactions. His innovation made cashless transactions widely accessible and helped Nigeria shift from cash-based payments to digital banking.

3. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (Co-founder, Flutterwave & Andela)

Industry: Fintech, Software Development

Company: Flutterwave, Andela

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji co-founded Andela, a company that trains African software developers, and Flutterwave, a fintech company simplifying digital payments across Africa. Under his leadership, Flutterwave became a billion-dollar startup, processing billions in transactions globally.

4. Shola Akinlade (Co-founder, Paystack)

Industry: Fintech

Company: Paystack

Shola Akinlade co-founded Paystack, a payment processing company that simplified digital payments for African businesses. In 2020, Paystack was acquired by Stripe for $200 million, marking one of the biggest tech acquisitions in Nigeria.

5. Tayo Oviosu (Founder & CEO, Paga)

Industry: Fintech

Company: Paga

Tayo Oviosu founded Paga in 2009 to make financial transactions easier for Nigerians, especially those without traditional banking access. Today, Paga is a top fintech platform in Nigeria, serving millions and processing billions of dollars in transactions.

6. Ezra Olubi (Co-founder, Paystack)

Industry: Fintech

Company: Paystack

Ezra Olubi co-founded Paystack alongside Shola Akinlade. The company became one of Nigeria’s top fintech success stories, leading to its acquisition by Stripe. Ezra remains a key figure in Nigeria’s digital payment ecosystem.

7. Sim Shagaya (Founder, Konga & uLesson)

Industry: E-commerce, EdTech

Company: Konga, uLesson

Sim Shagaya is a serial entrepreneur best known for founding Konga, one of Nigeria’s biggest e-commerce platforms. Later, he ventured into EdTech with uLesson, an online learning platform helping African students access quality education digitally.

8. Bosun Tijani (Co-founder, CcHub)

Industry: Tech Incubation

Company: CcHub

Bosun Tijani co-founded Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), Nigeria’s first tech innovation hub. The platform supports startups by providing funding, mentorship, and a collaborative space for tech entrepreneurs to develop their ideas.

9. Silas Adekunle (Founder, Reach Robotics)

Industry: Robotics, AI

Company: Reach Robotics

Silas Adekunle gained global recognition for creating the world’s first smart gaming robot, MekaMon. His innovation attracted significant investments and placed Nigeria on the map for robotics technology.

10. Odunayo Eweniyi (Co-founder, PiggyVest)

Industry: Fintech

Company: PiggyVest

Odunayo Eweniyi is the co-founder of PiggyVest, a digital savings and investment platform helping Nigerians manage their finances better. Her work in fintech has contributed to increasing financial literacy and wealth management in the country.

The rise of tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria has significantly contributed to the creation of thousands of jobs, enhanced financial inclusion through platforms like Paga, Paystack, and Flutterwave, and gained global recognition by attracting international investors.

This is just a glimpse of the vast wealth within Nigeria’s tech industry and the successful entrepreneurs it continues to produce. With ongoing investment, government support, and a rising wave of young tech talent, the future looks even brighter. Who will be Nigeria’s next tech millionaire?