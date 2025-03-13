Before you use that hair relaxer, read this

A Boston University study found that women who use hair relaxers more than twice a year or for over five years have a 50% increased risk of uterine cancer.

Black women often have thick, textured hair, and many turn to hair relaxers for a sleek, smooth, and soft look. However, research now shows that these chemical products pose serious health risks, including an increased chance of developing hormone-related cancers.

Dr. Onyinye D. Balogun, a radiation oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, cautions:

These straighteners have already been implicated in breast cancer, ovarian cancer — and now in uterine cancer. Even though more evidence is needed, we need to sit up and pay close attention.

The Harmful Chemicals in Hair Relaxers

Relaxers contain harsh chemicals that break down the natural structure of curly hair to make it straight. Some of the most concerning ingredients include: Formaldehyde – A known carcinogen also used to preserve dead bodies.

Phthalates, Parabens, and Bisphenol A (BPA) – Chemicals that can disrupt hormones and increase the risk of cancers.

Lye (Sodium Hydroxide) – A strong alkaline substance that can cause scalp burns and permanent hair loss.

When applied to the scalp, these chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream, disrupting the body's natural hormonal balance and increasing cancer risk.

Between 2017 and 2022, Nigeria was one of the leading countries for relaxer sales growth, according to Euromonitor and millions of women continue to use these chemical treatments despite the growing health concerns.

If you currently use relaxers, consider reducing the frequency or stopping altogether. Try:

Protective Styles : like Braids, Twists, Locs, Wigs and weaves.

Silk Press : Use a blow dryer and flat iron to straighten natural hair without chemicals. When done correctly, it gives a sleek, relaxed look but reverts back after washing. To prevent heat damage, always use a heat protectant.

Keep Your Natural Hair : Instead of using relaxers, try deep-conditioning treatments and hair masks to soften and define your natural curls.

Texturizers (Mild Chemical Alternatives): Texturizers loosen curl patterns rather than straightening hair completely. While they still contain chemicals, they are less harsh than traditional relaxers. However, they should still be used with caution.

Heat-Free Stretching Methods: If you prefer a straighter look but want to avoid heat damage, try African threading, Twist-outs and braid-outs.