The most expensive primary school in Nigeria where they pay ₦30m for tuition

Charterhouse Lagos, a newly commissioned primary school in Lekki, has a staggering tuition fee, making it the most expensive school in Nigeria.

Charterhouse Lagos is the first British independent school in West Africa and part of the renowned Charterhouse Family of Schools, which has been a cornerstone of British education for over 400 years. The Lagos branch officially opened its doors in September 2024, admitting students from Year 1 to Year 6, with plans to expand into secondary education in September, 2025.

The school markets itself as an institution offering world-class education, and alongside its high tuition fees, it has a ₦2 million non-refundable application fee. On the school's website, this is the actual fee structure:

Annual Fees for Founding Students Year 1 & Year 2: ₦16.1 million

Year 3 & Year 4: ₦17.15 million

Year 5 & Year 6: ₦18.2 million

Year 7 & Year 8: ₦21.7 million

Year 9: ₦24.5 million

Weekly Boarding: ₦5 million

Full Boarding: ₦7 million

There was an initial claim that Charterhouse tuition fee was ₦42 million but John Todd, the Founding Head and Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, said the claims of ₦42 million in fees were inaccurate. He clarified in August 2024 that the actual tuition cost is ₦26 million, not ₦42 million, though additional fees for boarding and other services could contribute to the higher figures initially reported.

The school's management have however defended these fees by emphasizing their commitment to providing a world-class education embedded with enduring values.

The school’s boarding arrangements also drew scrutiny, as it was revealed that students would share rooms with three other pupils, despite the high costs. This led to further debate over whether parents were truly getting value for their money.

Despite the premium fees, Charterhouse Lagos has reported significant interest from parents seeking top-tier educational opportunities for their children. The school's director of communications, Damilola Olatunbosun, noted that parents seeking quality education understand that it comes at a cost and are not deterred by the fees.

In addition to its academic offerings, Charterhouse Lagos plans to expand its facilities to include secondary education. The school announced that its secondary school will open for Years 7, 8, and 9 in September 2025, with weekly or termly boarding options. Years 10 and 12, for IGCSE and A-levels respectively, are scheduled to commence in September 2026.