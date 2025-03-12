This is why Celestians walk barefoot to church

One of the most recognizable practices of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) is walking barefoot to church.

The Celestial Church of Christ is a unique Christian denomination known for its strict adherence to divine revelations and spiritual ordinances. Outsiders have speculated about the reasons behind walking barefoot to church, leading to various myths and misconceptions.

ALSO READ: 8 Nigerian pastors who lost their wives to death

Common Misconceptions About Celestians Walking Barefoot

Over the years, several false explanations have been passed down regarding why members of the Celestial Church do not wear shoes. Some of these include:

Oversized Feet Myth: Some claim that the church’s founder, Rev. Pastor Samuel Bilewu Oshoffa, had exceptionally large feet and could not find shoes that fit, so he started the barefoot tradition. Biblical References: Others believe the practice is solely inspired by the biblical accounts of Moses (Exodus 3:5) who was instructed to remove their sandals in the presence of God. Imitating the Founder: Some assume that celestians simply walk barefoot because Rev. Pastor Oshoffa did the same, making it a tradition rather than a divine instruction.

While the second point holds some biblical truth, these explanations only scratch the surface of the real reasons celestians do not wear shoes in the church. The true reason for this practice is deeply rooted in spirituality, humility, and divine instruction.

According to Evang Gbenga Oyeleye, a prophet in the Celestial Church of Christ, walking barefoot is not just a tradition, it carries deep symbolic and spiritual significance.

The True Reasons Celestians Walk Barefoot

1. A Form of Spiritual Fasting and Self-Denial

Walking barefoot is regarded as a form of fasting (self-denial) in celestial doctrine. Just as Abraham’s faith was counted as righteousness, celestians believe that denying themselves the comfort of shoes is a form of spiritual discipline.

Many people associate fasting only with abstaining from food and water, but true fasting, according to celestial teachings, is the sacrifice of earthly pleasures to draw closer to God.

2. A Lesson in Humility

The act of walking barefoot serves as spiritual training in humility. Many wealthy and influential individuals may find it difficult to join the Celestial Church simply because they cannot bring themselves to remove their shoes.

However, celestians believe that God favours the humble, and walking barefoot is a reminder that before God, everyone is equal—regardless of social status or wealth.

3. Replicating the Structure of Heaven

Celestial teachings emphasize that members, when dressed in their white garments (sutana), replicate heavenly structures and ordinances. According to these teachings, no one wears shoes in heaven.

In visions of divine beings, celestial entities are either barefoot or created without human feet. By walking barefoot, celestians symbolize their separation from worldly traditions and their identity as representatives of the heavenly realm on earth.

Biblical and Spiritual Justification

The tradition of walking barefoot is supported by biblical references. In the Old Testament, Moses was commanded to remove his sandals before the burning bush because the ground he stood on was holy (Exodus 3:5).

Similarly, Joshua was given the same instruction when encountering a divine presence (Joshua 5:15). Celestians believe that their place of worship is equally sacred, requiring reverence and purity in all forms including the removal of footwear.

Other Unique Practices of the Celestial Church

Prohibition of Alcohol, Cigarettes, and Pork : Members are forbidden from consuming these items as part of their spiritual discipline.

Observance of Purity Laws : Women who are menstruating or have recently given birth must observe a seven-day period of separation before participating in church activities.

White Garments (Sutana): Celestians wear white to symbolize purity, holiness, and their commitment to living a life separated from sin.

Walking barefoot in the Celestial Church is not a random or baseless tradition and whether or not one fully understands the practice, it remains an integral part of the church’s faith and identity.