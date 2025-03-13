Meet the man with the longest hair in the world

Reuben Looks Twice Jr., a teenager from the U.S., set a Guinness World Record in 2024 for the longest hair on a living male teenager, and trust me, it’s pretty jaw-dropping. His hair measures an incredible 161 centimeters—that’s about 5 feet 3 inches! That’s longer than most people are tall! Reuben didn’t grow his hair to break a record, but somehow, it happened anyway. So, how did he achieve this hair-raising milestone? The journey to long hair

Reuben’s hair growth story is truly inspiring. While most of us visit the salon every few weeks for trims, Reuben decided early on that he wanted to let his hair grow naturally. It wasn’t just for the record, but also as a way to connect to his culture and identity. Reuben's journey started when he was just a young child, and over the years, his hair grew longer and longer, eventually reaching the record-breaking length. For Reuben, the decision to grow his hair wasn’t easy. He faced a lot of teasing and questions from classmates who didn’t understand why his hair was so long. But instead of cutting it to fit in, he stayed true to himself. He knew that his long hair was more than just a personal choice, it was part of who he was. And with a lot of patience and care, his hair kept growing, eventually breaking the record in 2024.

ALSO READ: Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

How long is long hair? So, how long is 161 centimeters of hair, really? If you were to stretch that out, it would be over five feet! To put it into perspective, that’s taller than a lot of people. In fact, it’s almost as tall as a full-grown man! Imagine that length of hair swishing behind you as you walk. It’s seriously impressive.

Growing hair this long isn’t easy. It takes years of careful care and attention. Reuben washes and conditions his hair regularly, making sure it stays healthy. After all, with great hair comes great responsibility. He also makes sure to protect his hair from damage by avoiding excessive heat styling and trimming the ends to prevent split ends.

ALSO READ: 5 funniest Nigerian records in Guinness Book of World Records

The world’s longest hair on a male Before Reuben’s record, there were others who held the title for having the longest hair. For example, Sidakdeep Singh Chahal from India held the title in 2023 with hair measuring 146 cm (about 4 feet 9 inches).

However, Reuben now holds the title of having the longest hair on a living male teen.

What’s next for Reuben? Now that Reuben is the official record holder for the longest hair on a male teenager, what’s next for him? Will he continue to grow his hair, or is he planning to take a break from the hair-growing challenge? Only time will tell, but for now, he’s enjoying the attention and the pride that comes with breaking such a unique and inspiring record.